MENAFN - GetNews)"Leon G., a Vietnam veteran, was named this year's recipient of the annual Veteran Roof Giveaway by Prestige Roofing, LLC. Prestige Roofing services the Green Bay community and is proud to support our veterans."The Green Bay Roofing Contractor's Annual Veteran Roof Giveaway Delivers A Full Roof Replacement, Including A 10-Year Labor Warranty, At No Cost

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 19, 2026 - Prestige Roofing LLC, a veteran-owned roofing contractor based in the Green Bay area, has named this year's recipient of its annual Veteran Roof Giveaway: Leon G., a Vietnam veteran who has faced significant personal hardship over the past year.

The giveaway provides one selected veteran each year with a complete roof replacement at no charge. This year's recipient will receive a new roof backed by a 10-year warranty, with all work performed by the crew from Prestige Roofing LLC.

Prestige Roofing LLC selected him in recognition of his military service and the difficulties his family has endured within the past year.

"Giving back to those who served is something we take seriously, and this year's recipient represents exactly the kind of sacrifice and resilience we want to honor," said Jorge Suarez, owner of Prestige Roofing LLC and a Marine Corps veteran.

Supporting the veteran community is a core mission for Prestige Roofing, which considers it an honor to give back to those who served. The Veteran Roof Giveaway reflects the company's commitment to military veterans and their families across northeastern Wisconsin.

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About Prestige Roofing LLC

Prestige Roofing LLC is a roofing contractor serving Green Bay and the greater Northeast Wisconsin region. Founded in 2015, the company holds Atlas Pro+ Diamond certification and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Prestige Roofing LLC provides residential and commercial roofing installation, repair and replacement services.

Jorge Suarez, Owner

Prestige Roofing LLC

(920) 791-0414