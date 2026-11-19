MENAFN - GetNews) The 11-day small-group tour pairs Cameroon's highlands and Atlantic coast with a little-visited stretch of the Central African Republic. The January 2027 departure is already guaranteed.

Sofia, Bulgaria - Nov. 19, 2026 - Penguin Travel has just released 2027 dates for Glimpse of Cameroon and Central African Republic, an 11-day Cameroon trip that goes on into one of Africa's least-visited countries. The 24 January 2027 departure is guaranteed, and a second group leaves on 21 November 2027.

The Cameroon trip starts in Yaoundé, the "City of Seven Hills." The first full day covers the National Museum, housed in the former presidential palace, the Ethnographic Museum of the Congo Basin Forest Peoples and Independence Square, and ends with a view over the city from Mount Febe.

From the capital the group heads west into the highlands. Travellers visit the Batoufam chiefdom and its carved wooden masks, then continue to Metche Waterfalls and Bafeng Lake before a night in Bafoussam. The next day runs through Koutaba to Foumban and its museum, with a stop in the village of Djalingo to meet Bororo cattle herders.

On the way to the coast the group stops at Ekom Nkam Waterfall, where scenes from the 1984 film Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan were shot, before reaching Douala. From there it is a drive south to Kribi, where a pirogue goes along the Lobe River to a Bagyeli camp and on to Lobe Falls, which pour straight into the Atlantic.

The second half of the trip is in the Central African Republic. After the flight from Douala to Bangui, the group spends two hours by pirogue on the Oubangui River, passing riverside communities on the way to Zinga. The town's colonial-era railway has been proposed for UNESCO's Tentative List. That night is spent in Mbaiki, in a basic bungalow or a Catholic mission guesthouse.

The following day the group visits a Baka village in the forest, where the community shares its traditions and performs a traditional dance, before returning by road to Bangui. The last full day is a trip of about 80 km to Boali Falls, a 60-metre waterfall, and the hydroelectric plant beside it.

Penguin Travel pitches this Cameroon trip at bold travellers who want to get off the beaten path. Comfort is basic in places. Nine nights are in standard hotels and one is in Mbaiki, and some hotels have no twin rooms, so travellers may share a bed for two or three nights unless they pay the single supplement.

Full itinerary and booking for the Cameroon trip at penguintravel

About Penguin Travel

Penguin Travel is a Danish-founded adventure tour operator, established in 1989. Since then it has taken more than 180,000 travellers on small-group trips to over 100 destinations, from cultural roundtrips to expeditions in places few travellers reach. Its most off-the-beaten-path routes are in Africa and Central Asia. Groups travel with English-speaking local guides, and larger departures are also escorted by a Penguin Travel tour leader. The company is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) and has offices in Denmark and Bulgaria. Its trips can be booked online at penguintravel.