MENAFN - GetNews) Westport firm addresses a frequently misunderstood federal liability that can follow business owners personally, long after a company closes or resolves its debts.

WESTPORT, Conn. - Nov. 19, 2026 - Rappaport Tax Relief, a Westport, Connecticut tax resolution firm led by Enrolled Agent David Rappaport, offers help and resources addressing the IRS Trust Fund Recovery Penalty, a form of personal tax liability that can attach to business owners, bookkeepers, and other individuals with financial authority over a company's payroll tax obligations.

The service is intended for Connecticut small business owners and self-employed individuals who may not realize that unpaid employment taxes can follow them personally, separate from and in addition to any debt the business itself carries.

What the Trust Fund Recovery Penalty Actually Is

When a business withholds payroll taxes from employee wages and then fails to remit those funds to the IRS, the IRS treats the unremitted amounts as trust fund taxes. The logic is straightforward: those funds were held in trust on behalf of the employees and the federal government. If they never arrive, the IRS doesn't simply pursue the business entity. It pursues the individuals it determines were responsible for collecting and paying them over.

The Trust Fund Recovery Penalty, authorized under Internal Revenue Code Section 6672, allows the IRS to assess 100 percent of the unpaid trust fund taxes personally against any individual the agency determines was both responsible for remitting the funds and willful in not doing so. A business closure doesn't extinguish that liability. Neither does a bankruptcy filing by the company. The personal assessment survives independently.

What surprises many business owners is how broadly the IRS interprets "responsible person." It isn't limited to the CEO or sole proprietor. A bookkeeper with check-signing authority, a CFO who decides which creditors get paid when cash is tight, or a co-owner who had knowledge of the delinquency and the ability to address it can each face a personal assessment. The IRS looks at who had actual financial control, not simply who held a title.

Why This Matters Right Now for Connecticut Business Owners

Employment tax delinquencies tend to accumulate quietly. A business struggling with cash flow may prioritize vendor payments, rent, and payroll itself while leaving the employer's tax deposits short. By the time the IRS formally begins collection activity, the trust fund portion of the debt may represent a significant sum, and the IRS has already formed a view about who is responsible for it.

Connecticut small business owners who are currently behind on payroll tax deposits, who have received IRS notices related to employment taxes, or who are involved in a business that has already closed with outstanding federal tax obligations should understand that their personal financial exposure isn't resolved when the business debt is addressed. Rappaport Tax Relief's new resource explains how the IRS determines responsible-person status, how the penalty is calculated, and what options exist for individuals who have already received or who may be facing a Trust Fund Recovery Penalty assessment.

The distinction matters because the resolution path for a personal Trust Fund Recovery Penalty assessment is different from the resolution path for ordinary income tax debt. The IRS collection analysis, the relevant forms, and the available resolution alternatives each reflect that difference, and a strategy built for one type of debt doesn't transfer automatically to the other.

A Concierge Approach to a High-Stakes Problem

Rappaport Tax Relief handles Trust Fund Recovery Penalty cases the same way it handles every matter: David Rappaport works the case personally. There's no handoff to a junior associate or a case management team. For a liability this serious, that direct involvement isn't a feature. It's the point.

In a typical situation involving a business owner who received a personal Trust Fund Recovery Penalty assessment, the first task is understanding what the IRS actually has in its file. That means reviewing IRS transcripts, examining the basis for the responsible-person determination, and evaluating whether the assessment itself is accurate. Errors in the IRS's responsible-person analysis do occur, and challenging an incorrect assessment requires a specific, documented response within defined timeframes. Moving past that window without a challenge forecloses options that can't be reopened.

For situations where the assessment is accurate, Rappaport Tax Relief works through the available resolution alternatives, including installment agreements structured around the individual's actual financial position and, where applicable, an Offer in Compromise. The firm's concierge approach means the client understands where their case stands at every step, without having to interpret IRS correspondence on their own or wonder whether anything is being missed.

Taxpayers who believe they may have personal exposure related to unpaid employment taxes can schedule a consultation with Rappaport Tax Relief at rappaporttaxrelief or reach the firm directly at the contact information below.

About Rappaport Tax Relief

Rappaport Tax Relief is a tax resolution firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Led by Enrolled Agent David Rappaport, the firm provides individualized IRS tax resolution representation for individuals and small business owners facing tax debt, unfiled returns, wage levies, bank levies, and related federal tax collection matters. The firm emphasizes direct client communication and case-specific financial analysis.

Disclaimer: IRS resolution options depend on individual circumstances, eligibility requirements, and applicable law. No specific outcome is guaranteed.