MENAFN - GetNews) From birth charts and astrocartography to palm reading and tarot, the platform provides free access to its core calculators with no signup required

NICOSIA, Cyprus - November 19, 2026 - Astroline, a multilingual astrology platform, continues to expand access to personalized astrology tools with a suite of free calculators available in seven languages across iOS, Android, and the web. The platform's birth chart calculator, astrocartography mapping tool, and love compatibility analysis are all accessible without creating an account or entering payment information.

Birth Chart Analysis Without Barriers

Astroline's birth chart calculator generates a detailed natal chart based on the user's date, time, and place of birth. The report covers Sun, Moon, and Rising sign placements, planetary positions across all twelve houses, and key aspects between planets. Users receive interpretations across multiple life areas - including relationships, career direction, emotional patterns, and communication style - based on established Western astrological frameworks.

The platform also incorporates elements of Vedic astrology and Chinese zodiac structures, offering users multiple lenses for self-exploration. Birth chart generation is instantaneous and entirely free.

Astrocartography and Compatibility Tools

Astroline's astrocartography calculator maps planetary influence lines across the globe based on the user's birth data, drawing on the locational astrology system formalized by astrologer Jim Lewis in the 1970s. The tool visualizes where each planet's Ascendant, Descendant, Midheaven, and Imum Coeli lines fall, providing a framework for considering how different locations might align with personal goals.

The love compatibility calculator compares two birth charts to identify areas of natural alignment and areas that may require more conscious effort, examining communication styles, emotional needs, and approaches to conflict. The tool does not label any pairing as destined to succeed or fail.

A Responsible Approach to Astrology

Astroline positions its content as a tool for self-reflection rather than prediction. The platform's editorial framework emphasizes behavioral insight and interpretive exploration, and all content carries a clear disclaimer: Astroline does not claim to predict specific events or outcomes, and its material is not a substitute for professional advice.

The platform's palm reading feature, which analyzes photos of the user's hand, processes images solely for generating the reading report. Astroline states that it does not collect biometric data through this feature, and photos are deleted when the associated account is deleted.

Global Reach

Astroline currently operates in seven languages - English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Arabic, and Japanese - serving users in markets across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The platform's core tools are available at no cost via the web at astroline, with additional features accessible through the mobile app, listed as "Astrology & Daily Horoscope" on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Astroline

Astroline is a personalized astrology platform that combines birth chart analysis, daily horoscopes, palm reading, tarot, astrocartography, and compatibility tools to support self-reflection and personal insight. Available on iOS, Android, and the web in seven languages, Astroline offers free access to its core calculators and serves users worldwide.