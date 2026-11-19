MENAFN - GetNews) Djordje Novakovic's public story includes early setbacks, a move from finance studies into marketing and a working philosophy shaped by adaptation.

Dubai, UAE, 19 November 2026 - The public image of an entrepreneur is often built around the visible moments: a launch, a trip, a new project or a photograph that signals progress. The less visible part is usually more revealing. It is the work of making decisions with incomplete information, learning when an idea is not working and returning to the task after an early setback. For Djordje Novakovic, known online as Switzy, those themes form an important part of the story behind his business and creator profile.

In a 2022 interview with Business Sharks, Novakovic described an early period in which he was studying while also investing for himself. He said he completed a bachelor's degree at HEC Lausanne in Switzerland and later a master's degree in Investment and Risk Finance in the United Kingdom. He also explained that the traditional office route did not feel right for him. The experience of investing introduced him to people who helped him open a marketing agency, giving him a way to test entrepreneurship while still building on his education.

He did not describe the early period as effortless. In the same interview, he acknowledged losing money at the beginning and said that experience helped him understand the business more clearly. That admission matters because entrepreneurship is often presented as a sequence of confident decisions. In reality, a new business involves uncertainty, and the ability to learn from an unsuccessful decision can be as important as the willingness to take the first step.

The marketing work brought a different set of challenges. Novakovic spoke about the difficulty of working with influencers and the need to keep collaborations relevant. A creator's popularity alone does not guarantee that a campaign will work. The audience has to make sense for the product, the message has to be credible and the partnership should offer something useful rather than interrupt the relationship between creator and viewer.

His public biography traces ICONIX Investment to 2019 and says the company focused on influencer management and helping brands connect with suitable creators. It also records the launch of Swiss Agency LLC in the UAE in January 2021. The details suggest a business built around the practical work behind online visibility: selecting partners, understanding audiences and organising campaigns.

Discipline in this context is not a slogan. It means paying attention to the details that can be overlooked when a business is moving quickly. It means understanding the client's objective before proposing a campaign. It means knowing that a creator's audience is not simply a number on a screen. It also means being prepared to change direction when a market, platform or partnership does not behave as expected.

Novakovic's public identity has since expanded through the Switzy channels. His TikTok account, @ohswitzyman, features short-form content on trading, forex, cryptocurrency and personal development. YouTube at @SwitzyLife and Instagram at @notswitzy provide other ways for audiences to follow his interests. The content is more public-facing than the day-to-day work of running a company, but it gives viewers a window into the subjects he chooses to discuss.

There is a difference between presenting discipline as an ideal and showing how it applies to real work. Novakovic's own account of his early losses, his decision to pursue marketing and his comments about maintaining relevant partnerships provide a more grounded basis for that conversation than generic motivational language.

The entrepreneurial story is still developing. What stands out so far is not a claim that every decision has worked, but a willingness to move between fields, take lessons from setbacks and build around the opportunities created by changing digital platforms.

About Switzy

Djordje Novakovic, known online as Switzy, is a digital creator and entrepreneur whose public work covers trading, financial markets, digital marketing and lifestyle. His channels include TikTok (@ohswitzyman), YouTube (@SwitzyLife), Instagram (@notswitzy) and SwitzyMan.