MENAFN - GetNews) The city's latest housing figures show the market barely moving, and the hardest homes to find are the ones families need most.

Dubai, UAE, November 19, 2026 - Zurich's rental market remains almost completely full. On June 1, 2026, just 252 apartments stood empty across the entire city, a vacancy rate of 0.11 percent, according to the city's statistics office, and SwissNest Relocation says the figures explain why so many newcomers who search the usual way come away empty-handed.

SwissNest, a family-run agency founded by Anna and Andy Gruenwald, helps international professionals, entrepreneurs and families secure long-term rental homes in Zurich quickly and with less stress, handling the search, viewings and applications even while clients are still abroad or busy with work.

The numbers are a little better than a year earlier, but only just. The city counted 17 more empty apartments than in 2025, and across the wider canton of Zurich the vacancy rate rose only slightly, to 0.52 percent. Housing experts generally regard a rate below 1 percent as a sign of shortage.

Prices tell the same story. Empty apartments in the city are now being offered for around 40 Swiss francs per square meter, compared with about 31 francs before 2024, the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA reported. Among three-room apartments, only 0.10 percent stood empty. For four-room apartments, the size many families look for, the rate was 0.09 percent.

Why the Usual Search Falls Short

The vacancy rate does not mean only 252 apartments are available all year. The city notes that around 2,000 apartments are offered on the Zurich market every month. But competition for each one is intense.“Zurich's rental market moves quickly,” the founders note on the SwissNest website, and newcomers relying only on public listing platforms often compete without a Swiss rental history or local references to support their application.

“You can search for an apartment yourself,” the founders say.“The question is how much time, travel and uncertainty that search will cost you.”

A Different Way to Compete

SwissNest's approach starts before the search does. The agency prepares and strengthens each application in advance, so a client is ready the moment the right apartment appears. Instead of sending documents in English and waiting, the team stays fast and in constant contact with property managers, following up by phone rather than relying on mass emails.

It also widens the options. Depending on a client's situation, that can mean furnished long-term housing, an unfurnished apartment combined with rental furniture, or preview rights and off-market properties offered through its real estate network before they reach the major platforms, although such opportunities cannot be guaranteed.

For clients, the value lies in time saved and delays avoided. Someone on the ground in Zurich can attend a viewing at short notice, present a complete application on the spot and keep a promising lead from slipping away while the client is still abroad or at work.

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About SwissNest Relocation

SwissNest Relocation is a Zurich-based, family-run apartment search and relocation agency founded by Anna and Andy Gruenwald. It helps international professionals, entrepreneurs and families secure long-term rental homes in Zurich and the surrounding region, handling the search, viewings, rental applications and communication with landlords. The founders also run Comfort Apartments, which has managed furnished homes in Zurich and Basel since 2019. More information is available at swissnest-relocation.