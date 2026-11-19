MENAFN - GetNews) A new platform focused on fixing what is broken, building a better tomorrow now, and evolving into the future.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut , November 19, 2026, - Clean the Universe has announced the launch of its website , a platform dedicated to exploring the relationship between health care, the wellness of the planet and the well-being of the Universe. Founded by Gregory Gallivan, a New England-based health care policy author, public speaker, and insurance industry expert dedicated to advancing a more accessible, affordable and compassionate health care system, Clean the Universe invites site visitors to consider how individual well-being and planetary well-being influence one another, and how constructive action can come from gaining a deeper understanding of both.

Clean the Universe is grounded in a mission of caring for people and the planet as interconnected responsibilities. The initiative's website reflects this perspective while providing a space to speak in depth about the challenges facing individuals, health care systems, and society more broadly.

“Rather than debating problems or assigning blame, we are trying to explore root causes,” explains Gallivan.“We want to encourage thoughtful inquiry and explore ideas for meaningful change.”

Through its new website, visitors can explore Clean the Universe's vision, mission, and long-term goals, as well as insights and commentary from Gallivan on the website's blog that have been taken from his book,“Health Care: Compassion in Action.” In the book, Gallivan presents a practical vision for transforming American health care centered on patient empowerment and medical education reform. Drawing on real-world experience, he offers thoughtful solutions designed to improve health care outcomes while preserving individual choice and restoring compassion to the patient experience. Together, the book and the website provide a strong foundation for ideas that continue to shape health care, a healthier future for the planet and a platform for evolving into the Universe.

The launch of the website provides a central location for readers, listeners, contributors and others interested in learning more about what actually ails our planet, discovering what is real and what it takes to enact positive, compassionate change.

For more information about Clean the Universe and the website launch, contact Reagan Cooney, publicist at Otter PR, via email at ....

About Clean the Universe

Clean the Universe is an initiative founded by Greg Gallivan to explore the connections between health care, Earth and the Universe. Guided by the belief that individual and planetary well-being are interconnected, it emphasizes understanding root causes and encouraging constructive action. Its website brings together the initiative's vision, commentary, media resources, and information from Greg's book,“Health Care: Compassion in Action.”