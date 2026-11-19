MENAFN - GetNews) Darkroom's senior growth strategists now embed within client marketing teams as Forward Deployed Marketers, redesigning recurring workflows in Shadow so AI agents manage approximately 80 percent of tasks.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 – Darkroom, an AI-native growth marketing firm with over $5 billion in attributable commerce revenue, today announced the Forward Deployed Marketer (FDM): a client-facing role that restructures marketing team operations so AI agents manage most recurring processes. Each FDM works within Shadow, Darkroom's proprietary AI workspace, ensuring automations, workflows, and brand context remain with the brand regardless of personnel or agency changes.

Some brands have already hired full-time AI leads to share context and develop workflows for their teams. Darkroom formalizes this role and provides the supporting software, helping marketing teams adopt AI faster than those building these capabilities independently.

Why AI seats alone stall inside marketing teams

Most marketing teams already invest in AI, but few have redefined roles, processes, or quality controls. For example, when the UK Department for Business and Trade deployed 1,000 Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses from October to December 2024, staff averaged only 1.14 Copilot actions per user per day, according to the department's published evaluation. In a timed slide-writing task, Copilot users completed work faster but with lower quality scores.

Engaging an external transformation firm introduces challenges around ownership, maintenance, and ongoing training for new marketers after consultants depart. Additionally, marketing faces timing risks, as CMO tenure is the shortest in the C-suite, meaning the leader who initiates a multi-year transformation may leave before results are realized.

What a Forward Deployed Marketer does

The role is inspired by Palantir's forward-deployed engineer, who embeds with a client to build within their systems. Marketing benefits from standardized technology stacks, typically including Meta, Google, Shopify, a CRM, a creator program, and weekly reporting. Given this predictability, Shadow offers prebuilt integrations, team spaces, and skills, allowing marketers to develop automations directly. Deployment requires several weeks of training.

At Darkroom, senior FDMs are growth strategists, often with media buying experience, trained in AI systems and Shadow. They lead client teams, while channel leads serve as FDMs within their respective areas. An FDM categorizes each step of a team's process into three groups:



Deterministic: steps with one right answer, such as reporting, data cleaning, pacing checks, naming conventions, and QA, which agents run end to end.

Agentic: steps that need judgment a model can be trusted with inside guardrails, such as research, competitive monitoring, bid and budget recommendations, creative variants and first drafts. Human in the loop: taste, brand judgment, customer messaging, client relationships and the decision on where the next dollar goes, which stay with people.

A process is considered AI native at Darkroom when agents manage approximately 80 percent of it from start to finish.

“We don't believe in a world where AI replaces marketers,” said Lucas DiPietrantonio, Co-Founder and CEO of Darkroom.“AI removes the steps that only existed because the technology couldn't do them, and gives marketers their time back for the decisions that grow a brand. The Forward Deployed Marketer is the person who leads that change inside a team, and we're betting the next decade of marketing services gets rebuilt around that role.”

Why Shadow Serves as the Software Foundation for Every FDM

Shadow enables FDMs to build automations, dashboards, workflows, and skills for client teams, selecting the AI model that best balances quality, cost, and speed for each task. Darkroom considers this software layer essential for three reasons:



It provides continuity: all FDM-built assets remain in Shadow, ensuring workflows persist through leadership changes or agency transitions, and new teams inherit a functioning system.

It makes AI manageable: Shadow uses brand and channel permissions, displays all agent tasks in progress, and enforces approval for any actions involving spend. Changes to live Meta and Google Ads accounts require human approval and are tracked with an audit trail. It enables compounding value: Darkroom's engineers collaborate with FDMs, allowing solutions developed for one client to be deployed across all clients.

Darkroom implemented Shadow internally before its public launch in September 2026. According to internal measurements, reporting and decision-making time decreased by over 80 percent. A biweekly performance creative report that previously took two hours per client is now generated from a single prompt, and client onboarding time has dropped from two weeks to three days.

“Generic AI tools are built for one person in one chat window,” said Jackson Corey, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Darkroom, who built Shadow.“A marketing team running AI at scale needs permissions, approvals, and one shared picture of the brand. Every engagement makes Shadow better, because what an FDM builds for one brand ships to every brand on the platform.”

How a Forward Deployed Marketer Engagement Works



Workspace: Each engagement begins with a blank Shadow workspace, which the FDM populates with the brand's goals, data, and guidelines.

Mapping: During the first month, Darkroom's integration team documents the marketing team's recurring weekly activities across all managed channels, including paid media, creative, creator programs, retention, Amazon, and SEO.

Integration: This phase takes two to four weeks, after which Shadow becomes integral to team operations, regardless of agency involvement.

Review: For each channel, a Darkroom specialist manages the initial 10 percent of every task to ensure accurate briefs and the final 10 percent to review outputs, while agents handle the remaining 80 percent. Commercial model: The FDM serves as the client's account lead within Darkroom's agency retainer, with no additional integration fee. Shadow does not require seat licenses; brands pay only for the data stored and tokens used, so costs increase only as AI adoption expands within the team.

The Forward Deployed Marketer gives marketing teams a practical path to becoming AI native: a senior growth strategist embedded in the team, recurring work rebuilt in Shadow so agents handle about 80 percent of it, and human judgment kept on taste, customers, and budget. Marketing leaders can book an intro with Darkroom to map which of their team's recurring work agents can take over first.

About Darkroom

Darkroom is an AI-native growth marketing firm and go-to-market partner for consumer technology, CPG, and e-commerce brands. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Darkroom's team of 150+ people pairs senior marketing and creative talent with Shadow across paid media, Amazon and marketplace management, TikTok Shop, retention marketing, performance creative, and SEO. The firm has generated more than $5 billion in attributable revenue for brands including Adobe, Amazon, Fanatics, and Olipop; is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree; and its founders were named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Marketing and Advertising. More at darkroomagency.

About Shadow

Shadow is the AI workspace for marketing teams, owned by Darkroom. It syncs a brand's commerce and marketing stack, including Meta, Google, Shopify, Klaviyo, TikTok, Amazon, Walmart, and Google Analytics, into one brand library where people and AI agents work from the same context in shared threads. Shadow is in public beta at shadow, with unlimited users on every plan.