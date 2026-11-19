MENAFN - GetNews) NEWNAN, GA - November 19, 2026 - As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approach, Hammond Services is encouraging homeowners throughout Newnan, Griffin, and South Metro Atlanta to take preventative steps to protect their plumbing systems from increased household activity.

With more guests, additional cooking, and heavier water usage, the holidays can place unexpected demands on residential plumbing systems, increasing the likelihood of clogged drains, garbage disposal problems, and water heater issues.

Hammond Services, a trusted provider of plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical services in Georgia, is helping local homeowners identify common holiday plumbing risks and understand how preventative maintenance can reduce the likelihood of inconvenient disruptions.

Why Plumbing Problems Often Increase During the Holidays

Holiday gatherings frequently involve increased kitchen activity, additional bathroom usage, and greater demand for hot water. Plumbing systems that function normally throughout the year may struggle when several fixtures and appliances operate simultaneously.

Kitchen drains and garbage disposals are especially vulnerable during large family meals. Cooking grease, food scraps, and other materials can accumulate inside drainpipes, gradually restricting water flow.

Bathrooms can also experience additional strain when guests use toilets, showers, and sinks more frequently than usual. Older plumbing systems or drains with existing buildup may be particularly susceptible to backups.

Hammond Services recommends addressing minor plumbing concerns before holiday guests arrive rather than waiting for a small issue to develop into an emergency.

Common Holiday Plumbing Problems Homeowners Should Watch For

Several warning signs may indicate that a home's plumbing system needs professional attention before the holiday season.



Slow-draining kitchen sinks: Water that drains slowly may indicate grease buildup, food debris, or another obstruction within the drain line.

Frequently clogged toilets: Repeated clogs can suggest an underlying blockage or a problem farther into the plumbing system.

Unusual drain odors: Persistent odors coming from kitchen or bathroom drains may indicate trapped debris or other drainage concerns.

Garbage disposal difficulties: Grinding noises, frequent resets, or poor drainage may signal a disposal problem requiring maintenance or repair.

Inconsistent hot water: Water heaters that struggle to maintain temperatures may have difficulty keeping up with additional holiday demand. Gurgling plumbing fixtures: Unusual sounds from drains or toilets can sometimes indicate ventilation problems or developing drain blockages.

Recognizing these symptoms early can help homeowners avoid plumbing emergencies during family gatherings.

Protecting Kitchen Drains During Holiday Cooking

One of the most effective ways to prevent holiday plumbing problems is to practice proper kitchen drain maintenance.

Cooking grease, oils, and fats should never be poured down the kitchen sink. Although these substances may enter the drain as liquids, they can cool and solidify inside pipes, contributing to stubborn blockages.

Homeowners should also avoid putting large quantities of food scraps, fibrous vegetables, bones, and other unsuitable materials into garbage disposals.

Even homes equipped with powerful garbage disposals can experience drainage problems when food waste accumulates within the plumbing system.

Hammond Services recommends scraping plates into the trash before rinsing dishes, using sink strainers to collect food debris, and operating garbage disposals according to manufacturer recommendations.

These simple habits can reduce unnecessary stress on kitchen plumbing during Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations.

Preparing Water Heaters for Additional Guests

Water heaters are another important consideration for homeowners expecting overnight visitors.

Additional showers, laundry loads, and dishwashing can substantially increase household hot water consumption. A water heater that already shows signs of reduced performance may struggle to accommodate this increased demand.

Homeowners should pay attention to unusual water heater noises, inconsistent water temperatures, visible leaks, and changes in hot water availability.

Professional water heater maintenance can help identify developing issues, evaluate system performance, and determine whether repairs or replacement may be appropriate.

Hammond Services also encourages homeowners to consider the age and capacity of their water heaters when planning for extended holiday visits.

The Benefits of Preventative Plumbing Maintenance

Preventative plumbing maintenance can help homeowners address developing problems before they interfere with daily activities or special occasions.

Professional plumbing evaluations may identify hidden leaks, deteriorating components, drainage restrictions, or other conditions that require attention.

For homeowners in Newnan, Griffin, and surrounding South Metro Atlanta communities, scheduling plumbing service before major holiday gatherings offers several potential benefits:



Reduced likelihood of unexpected drain backups and plumbing interruptions.

Earlier identification of leaks and deteriorating plumbing components.

Improved confidence in kitchen and bathroom plumbing performance.

Opportunities to address water heater concerns before additional guests arrive. Greater awareness of existing plumbing conditions and potential repair needs.

Although no maintenance program can prevent every unexpected plumbing issue, addressing known concerns early can help reduce avoidable disruptions.

Helping South Metro Atlanta Homeowners Enjoy a More Comfortable Holiday Season

Hammond Services provides residential plumbing services to homeowners throughout Newnan, Griffin, and surrounding South Metro Atlanta communities.

From drain cleaning and plumbing repairs to water heater service and other household plumbing needs, the company helps customers maintain reliable systems throughout the year.

As holiday preparations begin, Hammond Services encourages homeowners to pay attention to developing plumbing problems and schedule professional assistance when needed.

Homeowners interested in plumbing inspections, drain cleaning, water heater services, or other plumbing solutions can visit or call (770) 762-5393 to learn more about available services.

About Hammond Services

Founded in 1979, Hammond Services provides professional heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services to homeowners throughout Georgia. With a focus on customer service, preventative maintenance, and dependable home comfort solutions, the company helps residential customers maintain safe, comfortable, and efficient homes.

Hammond Services proudly serves Newnan, Griffin, South Metro Atlanta, and surrounding communities. For additional information, visit or contact the company at (770) 762-5393.