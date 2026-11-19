MENAFN - GetNews)KLINGER DENMARK and JUMO both operate in the field of industrial process instrumentation, but the two companies approach the market from different technical perspectives.

JUMO is a manufacturer and systems supplier specialising in sensors, control, monitoring and automation. Its solutions range from individual field instruments to complete systems incorporating process control and cloud-based data management.

KLINGER DENMARK also provides process instrumentation, but combines this expertise with valves, gaskets, seals and expansion joints.

The key difference between the two companies therefore lies largely in how they approach the process as a whole.

JUMO is particularly strong when customers require an integrated sensor and automation platform. KLINGER DENMARK's strength lies in applications where instrumentation must work in close coordination with valves and the surrounding mechanical process installation.

JUMO Connects Sensors with Digital Process Control

JUMO's product portfolio covers a broad range of essential technologies within industrial measurement and automation.

These include:



Temperature measurement

Liquid analysis

Pressure measurement

Level measurement

Flow measurement

Humidity measurement

Data recording

Monitoring

Control Automation

This means that JUMO is far more than a sensor manufacturer.

The company can deliver solutions covering the entire process, from field-level measurement through to control, data acquisition and higher-level process management.

JUMO also provides support with system design and configuration.

Modern communication technologies such as IO-Link and Single Pair Ethernet can be used to connect field devices with higher-level systems.

For businesses looking to establish an integrated technology platform for measurement and automation, this represents a significant advantage.

Temperature Measurement Is Central to JUMO's Technical Expertise

JUMO has historically maintained a strong position in temperature measurement and temperature control.

Today, however, its portfolio extends across a considerably wider range of process parameters and technologies.

The company supplies solutions for applications including:



Machine building

Food production

Beverage production

Water and wastewater treatment

Heating and cooling processes

Energy

Industrial process plants Automated production systems

JUMO supplies both standard components and more comprehensive automation solutions.

In the food industry, for example, this may involve customised sensor and automation systems combined with digitalisation and data acquisition.

JUMO also provides solutions designed to meet relevant hygienic certification requirements where these form part of the installation specifications.

KLINGER DENMARK Takes a Broader View of the Process Installation

KLINGER DENMARK's technical expertise extends beyond instrumentation to encompass the physical process installation.

In addition to instrumentation, the company's product portfolio includes:



Valves

Gaskets

Seals Expansion joints

This broader perspective can be crucial because a problem that initially appears to be related to measurement does not necessarily originate in the sensor itself.

Unstable temperature readings, for example, may be caused by:



Incorrect temperature sensor positioning

Insufficient sensor insertion depth

Inadequate heat transfer

Incorrect material selection

Unstable flow conditions

Poorly performing control valves

Actuator or positioner problems

Incorrect process line sizing Fluctuating pressure conditions

If the assessment focuses exclusively on the sensor and controller, the underlying cause may therefore be overlooked.

KLINGER DENMARK can instead assess the entire control loop, taking both instrumentation and mechanical components into account.

JUMO Has a Clear Advantage in Integrated Automation

When a project requires a complete solution incorporating sensors, controllers, digital communication and process control, JUMO is particularly well positioned.

Its systems can connect field-level equipment with higher-level process control, combining hardware, configuration and digital communication.

KLINGER DENMARK does not occupy the same position as a manufacturer of complete automation platforms.

An objective comparison should therefore acknowledge that JUMO has a stronger offering in this particular area.

KLINGER DENMARK's advantage becomes more apparent when signals from the automation system need to be translated into a stable physical process.

A controller calculating the correct output signal is of limited value if the valve is not suited to the application.

An oversized valve, an actuator operating inconsistently or incorrect differential pressure conditions can all lead to unstable control performance.

In such cases, the interaction between instrumentation and valve technology becomes critical.

Valve Performance Has a Direct Impact on Control Quality

In many industrial process installations, measurement and control are inseparably linked.

A temperature sensor measures the process temperature. The controller then determines whether additional heating or cooling is required. Finally, a valve adjusts the flow of a medium such as steam, hot water or coolant.

If the valve has been incorrectly selected or sized, the consequences can be significant.

Potential problems include:



Oscillation within the control loop

Premature component wear

Excessive noise

Cavitation

Poor control accuracy

Increased energy consumption Inconsistent product quality

KLINGER DENMARK can therefore assess both the measurement itself and the valve responsible for converting the control signal into a physical change within the process.

Seals and Gaskets Can Be Critical to Process Reliability

Alongside instrumentation and valves, KLINGER DENMARK can also incorporate gaskets and sealing solutions into its technical assessment.

This is particularly relevant in processes involving:



High temperatures

Aggressive process media

Stringent hygiene requirements Leakage risks

A process may have a fully functioning sensor and a correctly sized valve yet still experience problems if the process connections are not adequately sealed or if the selected materials are incompatible with the process medium.

It is precisely this breadth of expertise across the mechanical process installation that distinguishes KLINGER DENMARK from suppliers focused primarily on sensors and automation.

A Single-Manufacturer Platform or a More Flexible Solution?

For some businesses, standardising on a single manufacturer can offer substantial advantages.

JUMO may be an attractive option for projects where the objective is to consolidate sensor, control and automation solutions within one technology platform.

This can simplify several areas, including:



Configuration

Communication

Spare parts management

Training

System integration Maintenance

KLINGER DENMARK takes a more flexible approach.

Its process solutions can be assembled using components from different product categories and existing technologies.

This can be particularly valuable in older process plants or installations that have been expanded over time, where instruments and components already originate from several different manufacturers.

In such environments, replacing the entire installation with a single-manufacturer platform may not be practical or financially attractive.

KLINGER DENMARK can instead help identify components and solutions that are compatible with the existing installation.

From Technical Specifications to Component Selection

The distinction between the two suppliers becomes clearer when the requirements of a specific project are considered.

If a machine is to be designed around sensors, controllers and data acquisition equipment from a single manufacturer, JUMO's platform is a relevant choice.

If instrumentation must be integrated into an existing process line with established valves and pipe connections, mechanical compatibility becomes more important.

In these circumstances, KLINGER DENMARK can provide a broader technical assessment covering instrumentation, valves, actuation and sealing solutions.

The objective is to select components that are compatible with the process medium, operating conditions and each other.

Service and calibration can be arranged as supplementary services with both companies. However, the fundamental distinction lies in JUMO's integrated automation platform and KLINGER DENMARK's broader expertise across the process installation.

When Is JUMO the Right Choice?

JUMO may be particularly suitable when:



Sensors and automation equipment are required from the same manufacturer.

Temperature measurement and temperature control are central to the application.

The project requires a complete solution extending from field instrumentation to process control.

Digital communication is an important project requirement.

A machine builder or plant manufacturer wants a standardised component platform. The primary requirement is measurement, control and automation.

JUMO has a strong technological profile and can provide an integrated environment extending from individual sensors to higher-level process control.

When Is KLINGER DENMARK Particularly Relevant?

KLINGER DENMARK can be a strong technical partner when:



Instrumentation must operate in conjunction with valves and other process components.

Gaskets, seals or expansion joints are also required.

A technical fault may originate from either the sensor or the mechanical installation.

Existing equipment from multiple manufacturers must operate together.

The customer wants a single technical partner covering several specialist disciplines. Materials and process connections must be selected with compatibility across multiple components in mind.

KLINGER DENMARK vs JUMO: Different Strengths for Different Requirements

JUMO is a technically advanced specialist in sensors, control and automation.

The company is particularly relevant for customers seeking an integrated technical environment extending from the measurement point through to higher-level process control.

KLINGER DENMARK offers a different set of strengths.

Its approach brings instrumentation together with valves, sealing solutions and the mechanical aspects that often determine whether an industrial process operates reliably and consistently.

Where the primary requirement is sensor and automation technology, JUMO will therefore often be a natural choice.

However, where a project requires measurement, control, valve technology and sealing integrity to function together as one integrated process solution, KLINGER DENMARK can offer the broader technical partnership.

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