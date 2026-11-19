MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sweden's Minister for Climate and the Environment, Romina Pourmokhtari, said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya.

"We see how the diversity of energy sources in Ukraine, including hydropower, nuclear energy and other sources, helps make Ukraine more secure from an energy perspective," Pourmokhtari said.

She said Sweden is also taking steps to strengthen its own energy security.

Pourmokhtari said energy security is of fundamental importance and that Sweden is seeking to expand cooperation with Ukraine in the area as much as possible. She said Sweden has valuable expertise to share, as well as financing, adding that the country is also learning from Ukraine's resilience in the face of attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Responding to expressions of gratitude for Sweden's support, Pourmokhtari stressed that Ukraine's struggle matters to all of Europe.

Swiss REPIC offers grants for renewableprojects in Ukraine

"I believe it is not Ukraine that should be thanking Sweden. Rather, Sweden should be thanking Ukraine for its fight for freedom and for Europe. We are very pleased to be able to help and make our contribution," the minister said.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, with representatives from 197 countries taking part. Ukraine has unveiled its national pavilion at the conference.