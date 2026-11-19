MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

"Four people were injured when an enemy drone struck the hospital, and more than 50 windows were shattered," he wrote.

An assessment of the strike site is ongoing, the mayor added.

Russian forces strike market in Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, injuring 12 people, including child

Earlier, Terekhov reported that Russian forces had struck a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

On November 19, seven people, including a girl and a teenager, were injured in a Russian attack in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district.