Russian Drone Hits Hospital In Kharkiv, Four People Injured
"Four people were injured when an enemy drone struck the hospital, and more than 50 windows were shattered," he wrote.
An assessment of the strike site is ongoing, the mayor added.Read also: Russian forces strike market in Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, injuring 12 people, including child
Earlier, Terekhov reported that Russian forces had struck a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
On November 19, seven people, including a girl and a teenager, were injured in a Russian attack in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district.
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