MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump told Israel's Channel 12 in a phone interview on Thursday that he is in "no rush to make any decision regarding Iran."

"We'll see what happens after the start of the new year," the US president added, speaking with the outlet from Air Force One en route back to the US after a summit with his Chinese and Russian colleagues, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, in Shenzhen.

At the same time, Channel 12 said Trump is still under heavy pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to restart hostilities against Iran and could change his mind "at any moment."