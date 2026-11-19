President Ilham Aliyev Visits Memorial To Revolutionary Martyrs In Hanoi
On November 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Memorial to Revolutionary Martyrs in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.
A guard of honor was lined up in front of the memorial.
The head of state laid a wreath at the memorial.
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