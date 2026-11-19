MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Noor Bakhtiar Ahmad

KYIV, Nov 20 (NNN) -- A kamikaze drone stood outside Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv, a reminder of one of the threats the country has faced through years of war.

I had seen such military drones only in news images, although I had flown civilian drones myself for aerial photography during news assignments, including flood coverage. Seeing one at close range, however, was an entirely different experience.

Inside, an exhibition of Ukrainian-developed naval drones, aerial interceptors and ground robots reflected the pace of innovation driven by the conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, who guided visiting Southeast Asian journalists through the exhibition in September, described Ukraine as“a drone superpower”, saying technological advances were occurring so rapidly that the exhibition, initiated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, had to be updated every six months.

INNOVATION DRIVEN BY NECESSITY

Among the exhibits was the Magura V7, a naval drone about 7.2 metres long and one of the unmanned systems Ukraine had developed in response to its wartime needs. It appeared relatively small compared with a conventional warship.

Naval drones have become part of Ukraine's military operations in the Black Sea, where they have been deployed against enemy vessels.

Tykhyi explained that the Magura could be equipped with missiles capable of engaging aerial targets, extending its role beyond operations against vessels at sea.

“This is a Ukrainian naval drone called Magura. We have not only this one, but many other types of such drones,” he said.

Tykhyi also pointed to the difference in cost between the Magura and conventional warships.

“It's surely much less expensive than a corvette or a warship,” he said.

Ukraine has faced a similar cost challenge in defending itself against relatively inexpensive enemy attack drones, with air defence missiles often costing far more than the drones they are intended to destroy.

Tykhyi said Ukraine had sought a more affordable alternative.

“Ukraine found another creative solution, which is an interceptor drone,” he said.

Tykhyi said intercepting incoming drones involved a combination of radar technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and human operators.

"AI helps them locate the drones when they fly," he said.

Asked whether humans still made the final decisions in operating these systems, Tykhyi replied: "Yes, for now, but this will not always be like that."

The exhibition also featured other Ukrainian-developed military systems, including the BUNTAR-3 reconnaissance drone, the FP-1 unmanned aerial system, the multi-rotor VAMPIRE drone and the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile.

The effort to develop unmanned systems was not limited to air and maritime operations.

Also featured was the RATEL M, a robotic ground vehicle designed to transport supplies and help evacuate wounded personnel from the battlefield.

"This ground robot allows us to resupply our troops, take away the wounded from the battlefield," Tykhyi said.

He attributed Ukraine's technological development to necessity, particularly the limitations it had faced in conventional military equipment and resources.

“The only option for us to survive was to become creative,” he said.

WHEN EXPERIENCE IS NO LONGER ENOUGH

Even former Ukrainian military drone operator Andrii Kaspshyshak acknowledged that he was struggling to keep pace with the rapid changes in drone technology.

Kaspshyshak, who operated drones for Ukraine's military about three years ago, said his unit had mainly relied on commercially available models.

“Now technology is on another level. Now I am not ready for this,” he said.

Kaspshyshak, who now heads the Office for Veterans and Their Families at the Ukrainian Catholic University, has nevertheless attracted interest from abroad for his experience as a drone operator.

During a visit to the United States, he said an individual he described as a government representative had offered to arrange visas and remuneration for him to train American military personnel in drone operations, but he declined the offer.

Kaspshyshak said he had also received enquiries by email and on LinkedIn from people interested in his experience with drone technology.

Despite the overseas interest, Kaspshyshak cautioned that technologies developed for Ukraine's wartime conditions might not necessarily suit other countries, given differences in their military requirements and operating environments.

Asked about the possibility of sharing Ukrainian drone technology with countries in Southeast Asia, he said he believed Ukraine would be open to cooperation.

FROM BATTLEFIELD INNOVATION TO GLOBAL COOPERATION

As its wartime experience attracts interest from abroad, Ukraine is seeking to share the expertise it has gained with international partners.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said the country had developed expertise in drone technology, combat operations and training.

She said Ukraine had offered to cooperate on drone systems with several countries, including the United States, Canada and European partners.

Betsa said Ukraine could also export its drone ecosystem, encompassing not only the technology itself but also training and modernisation expertise.

Born of necessity on the battlefield, Ukraine's drone innovations have evolved beyond the country's immediate wartime needs, becoming a source of expertise it is now seeking to share with the world.

--NNN