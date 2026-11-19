MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Nov 20 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. will begin rolling out robots that automatically restock beverage display shelves in January 2027, Kyodo News reported.

The system is expected to cut restocking time per store by about 70 per cent, easing the workload of employees spending long periods handling products in refrigerated storage areas, FamilyMart said Thursday.

The robots, equipped with arms and powered by physical artificial intelligence (AI), will retrieve bottled drinks from refrigerated storage shelves and place them in display cases.

Sensors will monitor inventory levels, while AI calculates how many products need to be replenished based on sales trends. The robots can also automatically reposition fallen bottles.

FamilyMart plans to gradually introduce the system in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the Kansai region in western Japan and the Tokai region in central Japan before expanding nationwide.

--NNN-KYODO





