

The United Kingdom has signed its Participation Agreement for Expo 2030 Riyadh, securing a platform to showcase British innovation, strengthen trade and investment ties, and support economic growth across all four nations of the UK.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

LONDON, England – The United Kingdom has formally confirmed its participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh following the signing of its Participation Agreement in Riyadh.

The Participation Agreement was signed by Lord Sarwar, minister for trade, and H.E. Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of state for foreign affairs, cabinet member, Climate Envoy and Commissioner General of Expo 2030 Riyadh, in the presence of Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is expected to welcome more than 42 million visits, the six-month event will provide a major platform for the UK to promote trade, attract investment and showcase the innovation, creativity and expertise driving growth across the United Kingdom.

Minister for Trade Anas Sarwar, said:

H.E. Adel Al-Jubeir, commented:

Saudi Arabia is an increasingly important partner for the UK, with bilateral trade worth more than £13 billion annually. Expo 2030 Riyadh will create valuable opportunities for businesses from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to build international partnerships, attract investment, strengthen exports and access new markets.

The UK's participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh will support the government's growth mission by championing British business, strengthening economic ties with Saudi Arabia and creating new opportunities for communities and industries across all four nations of the UK.