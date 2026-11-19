MENAFN - Asia Times) After a nearly three-month trial in the Eastern District of New York federal court, Huawei's fate hangs in the balance. The Chinese telecoms and tech giant faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and trade secret theft over the 20 years from 2000 to 2020.

Jury deliberations in the case started overnight in New York just as Trump, Xi and Putin prepared to sit down for a trilateral summit at the APEC 2026 conference in Shenzhen.

The case was brought against the backdrop of escalating US export controls on the sale of top-end Nvidia chips to China and renewed US concerns about China's engagement with Iran.

Export controls have prompted China to pursue AI chip sovereignty, with Huawei in a leading role, and China has taken an increasingly aggressive stance against US secondary sanctions, which factor prominently in the pending case.

China will likely see a guilty verdict against Huawei as a further provocation by the US, another example of“economic bullying.” Even so, the practical impact of a guilty verdict may still prove to be modest.

Given that US officials have consistently presented Huawei as a serious national security risk, it was telling that the charges in this case did not include allegations that China used backdoors in Huawei network equipment to conduct spying operations on US persons.

Prosecutors apparently determined that these more explosive charges, which have never been independently confirmed as a technical matter, could not be proven in a criminal court.

Instead, the prosecution's case fell into three main baskets: five specific instances of theft of trade secrets of a handful of competitors in the US tech and telecom sectors; bank fraud relating to allegations that Huawei had hid information about its business in Iran from its banks; and an overarching conspiracy charge based on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, which essentially paints Huawei as a wholly corrupt criminal organization and attributing the company's meteoric rise as a global tech giant to criminal activity.

Over the course of the 11-week trial, the defense countered the allegations by claiming that it was inconceivable that Huawei's breathtaking success came from theft, racketeering or fraud. Instead, defense counsel argued, this was a case of“competition, not conspiracy; innovation, not theft; ordinary business dealings, not criminal misconduct,” pointing to the company's extraordinary track record of investment, innovation and ingenuity.