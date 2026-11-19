MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) The impact of cyclonic storm 'Akvan', which has developed over the Bay of Bengal, is beginning to be felt in Bihar, with clouds covering several areas, including Patna, early on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast unsettled weather and light rainfall in several districts, along with a warning of lightning strikes.

According to the Meteorological Department, 13 districts may experience a change in weather conditions on Friday.

These include Patna, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Arwal, Gaya, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Jamui, Nawada, Banka, Bhagalpur and Munger.

Light rain is possible in these areas, while residents have been advised to remain cautious due to the possibility of lightning.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled in several parts of Bihar on November 21 and 22 as well, as the cyclonic system gradually influences weather conditions across eastern India.

The department has forecast light rainfall in Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnea, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Bhagalpur, Banka and Jamui during this period.

A warning of heavy rainfall has specifically been issued for Bhagalpur and Katihar.

Meteorologists said the system is likely to influence wind patterns over Bihar, bringing easterly winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

This moisture-laden air is expected to contribute to cloud formation and rainfall across parts of the state.

According to the forecast, cyclonic storm 'Akvan' is expected to move towards the vicinity of the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts by Friday. Wind speeds over the sea could reach 90-100 kmph, indicating the intensity of the weather system.

Patna is also likely to experience the effects of the changing weather.

The state capital witnessed cloudy conditions in the morning, and light cloud cover and mist may continue over the next couple of days.

There could be some sunshine if the skies clear temporarily, but cloudy conditions are likely to persist.

A slight fall in temperature is also expected, making mornings and evenings relatively colder.

Residents, particularly those travelling during early morning and late evening hours, may experience a noticeable change in weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department has advised people in areas under weather alerts to remain cautious, especially during thunderstorms and lightning activity.