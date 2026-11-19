MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Mohitt Maalik is set to explore an interesting new space with his upcoming film Vajr, starring Tiger Shroff.

According to sources, Mohitt will be seen playing an antagonist in the action entertainer, which is produced by Mahaveer Jain. And directed by Ram Madhvani, details about his character are being kept under wraps, the role is said to be an important part of the film.

According to sources the film will be shot in Japan.

Speaking about the project, a source close to the development shares,“Mohitt has an interesting character in Vajr. He will be playing an antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff, and it is a role that gives him an opportunity to explore a different space as an actor.”

“After Birju Lohar, this is another distinct character for him. It will also be interesting to see Mohitt and Tiger share screen space for the first time, especially in a film that has action at its core.”

Mohitt recently caught attention for his role as Birju Lohar, which became one of his most talked-about characters. With Vajr, the actor is now set to take on another interesting character, this time in the antagonist space.

The action-driven world of the film offers him an opportunity to explore a different side of his acting and bring a new dimension to his on-screen presence.

“Mirzapur: The Movie” is made under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film version of the series brought back several familiar faces in their beloved avatar, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur.

The cast also saw new members like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.

Talking about Mohit, he is best known for his role of Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki and Sikandar Singh Gill in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.