MENAFN - IANS) Solapur, Nov 20 (IANS) The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of four food establishments in Pandharpur for violating food safety regulations ahead of the Kartiki Wari, as part of an inspection drive to ensure safe and hygienic food for visiting devotees.

Under the 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign, the FDA inspected 54 food establishments in Pandharpur until November 18. The inspection drive covered hotels, sweet shops, food centres, restaurants and establishments selling prasad.

Special attention was given to the quality and safety of fasting food items and prasad consumed by devotees during the religious event.

During the inspections, officials collected 20 food samples, including Bhagar, Aloo Chivda, Rajgira Laddu, Chikki, gram flour and Prasad Peda. These samples have been sent to laboratories for testing to determine their quality and safety.

The licences of four establishments have been suspended for violating food safety regulations. These include M/s The Popular Restaurant, Sweet Mart, Bakery and Cold Drinks on Station Road; M/s Bangalore Iyengar Bakery at Shivaji Chowk; M/s Sri Mahavir Pure Veg on Korti Road in Isabavi; and M/s Swagat Enterprises at Shopping Center-1 of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

The FDA has also organised awareness meetings with wholesale and retail traders, and representatives of trade associations to ensure that food safety standards are maintained during the pilgrimage.

Traders have been instructed to procure fasting food products only from certified sources, check expiry dates and product labels, and use clean water while preparing food items.

They have also been directed to keep food products properly covered, refrain from selling stale or contaminated items, and maintain personal hygiene and cleanliness on their premises.

Joint Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Shrikant Karkale, warned that strict action would be taken against establishments if laboratory reports found their food products to be substandard or adulterated.

He said action would be initiated against the concerned establishments under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA said its inspection teams would continue monitoring food establishments across Pandharpur during the Kartiki Wari to ensure devotees are provided with safe and hygienic food.