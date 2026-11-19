Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kerala's famous Jatayu Earth Centre in Kollam district, which has been attracting widespread attention following the release of the Bollywood film Ramayana. The proposed visit comes amid renewed interest in the mythological bird Jatayu, whose battle with Ravana is depicted in the film.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi indicated that Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would visit Jatayupara first, followed by the Prime Minister. However, dates for the proposed visits have not yet been announced.

Gopi said Shekhawat had met Jatayu Earth Centre creator Rajiv Anchal two days earlier and expressed interest in showcasing Jatayu at the Delhi Biennale. The proposal has also been brought to the Prime Minister's attention.

"I understand that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be visiting Jatayupara. He has expressed his desire to have Jatayu's presence at the Delhi Biennale, and the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Prime Minister," Gopi told reporters, according to news reports.

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Why Is Jatayu Earth Centre In The Spotlight?

Located at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, Jatayu Earth Centre is home to what is described as the world's largest bird sculpture. Designed and developed by filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal, the massive structure depicts Jatayu lying wounded after his legendary battle with Ravana, who abducted Sita.

According to the Ramayana, Jatayu attempted to rescue Sita from Ravana but was defeated after the demon king cut off his wings.

The renewed popularity of the film has brought the sculpture and its mythological significance back into the spotlight. The destination combines mythology, nature tourism and adventure activities, making it an important attraction in Kerala.

The Jatayu Earth Centre project was sanctioned in 2004 and developed as an eco-tourism destination. The sculpture has since become a prominent landmark, drawing visitors interested in the Ramayana as well as those exploring Kerala's tourist attractions.

The proposed visits by the Prime Minister and the Union Tourism Minister could further increase national attention on the destination and strengthen its tourism appeal.

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