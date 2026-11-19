MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Institutional investors increased their reported holdings of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products in the third quarter, according to 13F filings analyzed by Galaxy Research. After three consecutive quarters of net selling, the managers collectively added the equivalent of 49,229 Bitcoin during Q3-more than offsetting the 47,054 Bitcoin they reduced over the prior three quarters combined.

The result was a record high for total reported holdings: 356,491 Bitcoin held by the reporting institutions, the highest level Galaxy Research identified in its dataset.

Q3 spot Bitcoin ETF-related 13F filings show net buying after three straight quarters of net outflows in reported holdings. Reporting institutions added the equivalent of 49,229 Bitcoin in Q3 versus 47,054 Bitcoin shed across the previous three quarters combined. Total reported holdings rose to 356,491 Bitcoin, a record for the period covered by Galaxy Research. Galaxy Research said advisor and wealth platforms contributed about half of the net increase, with Wells Fargo the largest individual improver. Despite the Q3 accumulation, more recent ETF flow data points to renewed weakness in October and into November.

Key takeawaysQ3 13F filings point to a shift back toward accumulation

Galaxy Research's analysis of quarterly 13F filings-required point-in-time disclosures from US institutional investment managers-suggests a notable reversal in behavior during Q3. In its write-up, Galaxy Research's head of firmwide research Alex Thorn said the quarter's accumulation was concentrated among a relatively limited group of large institutions rather than broad, small-firm participation.

Thorn also highlighted that half of the net increase in spot Bitcoin ETF shares came from advisors and wealth platforms. That matters for how investors interpret the data: while 13Fs do not measure daily flows, they can help indicate how holdings are being allocated through different distribution channels-particularly whether exposure is being routed through mainstream wealth infrastructure.

Supporting that view, Galaxy Research reported that the number of managers disclosing a position in a spot Bitcoin ETF rose for the first time in three quarters, climbing by 191 to reach 2,166 reporting managers.

Which institutions added the most-and what it signals

Wells Fargo showed the largest increase in reported holdings, adding the equivalent of 14,636 Bitcoin, which made it the largest institutional holder of spot Bitcoin ETPs in the Galaxy Research dataset. Other firms with meaningful gains included Brevan Howard, Bank of America, Millennium Management, and Jane Street.

Galaxy Research's dataset also illustrates concentration among the largest ETF products. According to Galaxy, BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust was the dominant holding among 13F filers, with the equivalent of 232,453 Bitcoin reported by the filing set. Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ranked next.

Together, Galaxy Research said those two funds accounted for 77% of all Bitcoin held by the reporting entities. This concentration is consistent with how spot Bitcoin exposure is currently accessed: a large share of institutional participation flows through a small number of major vehicles.

In a separate note tied to earlier rounds of 13F reporting, Bitwise analyst Camran Khosravi told Cointelegraph that early readings suggested longer-term holders were taking up a growing share of the spot Bitcoin ETF investor base. The implication for market participants is that a rising portion of holdings coming from managers that appear to hold rather than trade can reduce the likelihood that investors quickly unwind exposure-though 13Fs remain snapshots and do not reveal the trading cadence between filing dates.

ETF flows have since turned weaker

The record Q3 institutional holdings contrast with later indications of selling pressure in US spot Bitcoin ETFs. A Bitcoin ETF flows tracker, TFTC, reported net monthly outflows of $515 million in October and $2.9 billion of outflows year-to-date within the month-to-date window it cited for November 2026.

Earlier in October, Bitwise head of research André Dragosch characterized the selling as tied to a“short-term risk-off environment” rather than a structural shift in institutional sentiment, according to Cointelegraph coverage.

That juxtaposition-stronger 13F-reported accumulation in Q3 followed by outflows in subsequent months-highlights an important distinction for investors. 13F filings reflect reported end-of-period holdings for managers under disclosure rules, while ETF flow trackers measure fund inflows and outflows occurring on specific dates. The difference can show up when institutional allocations are adjusted over longer horizons even as ETF shares trade and are redeemed more immediately in response to broader risk conditions.

Why the record holdings matter, and what to watch next

For market observers, the most actionable element of Galaxy Research's findings is not just that holdings rose, but that the net increase reversed an earlier trend of reported selling and involved a wider base of managers returning to spot Bitcoin ETF exposure in 2026's third quarter. Still, the renewed outflow figures after Q3 suggest that the institutional picture may be more nuanced than a single“buy” narrative.

Investors should watch whether subsequent 13F rounds confirm continued accumulation by long-term holders-or whether the pattern of October and early November outflows indicates the Q3 increase was largely a mid-cycle repositioning that later met renewed selling pressure.

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