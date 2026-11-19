MENAFN - IANS) Ajman, Nov 20 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Esha Oza said her side's 70-run win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) capped an 'amazing' campaign for the hosts at the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy. She added that the victory, against a team ranked above them, gave the hosts a strong platform to build on.

The UAE finished their campaign with one win from four matches, which wasn't enough to reach the Super Six stage of the 10-team event, now in its second edition. But the convincing final-game win left the UAW dressing room in good spirits.

“We've had ups and downs, but we're finishing on a pretty good high, getting this game again, PNG ranked ahead of us and getting a good win against them. I think that's a job well done to the team,” Esha was quoted as saying by the ICC on Friday.

The win over PNG came after a difficult start. The UAE lost their opening game to Ireland by 61 runs and then went down to Scotland and Sri Lanka in close contests. Esha led from the front throughout - scoring 234 runs at an average of 78 and also took two wickets.

“I think it's been an amazing campaign. I think we didn't start off the way we wanted to, but the way the girls came back game after game, we've gotten one better every game we played, and yeah, I mean that's how cricket is. Sometimes things don't go your way, but just to get back up and show that pride, I'm really proud of the girls,” she added.

Looking ahead, Esha said regular games against higher-ranked sides would be key to the UAE's development before their next qualifying campaign arrives.“I think we don't get such opportunities to play so many high ranked sides too often.

“I think more exposure to tournaments like this will help us when we go back and play our qualifiers, we'll be able to go there much stronger than what we are. We'll go back, we'll work even harder, use all these experiences and learnings, and hopefully we come back even stronger next year.”