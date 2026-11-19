MENAFN - IANS) Budapest, Nov 20 (IANS) Anish Giri won the opening day of the final of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest on Thursday, defeating Alireza Firouzja by 11 points to 9.

Giri's advantage in blitz proved decisive after the players exchanged rapid victories and drew their Fast Classic game.

A win or draw on Friday would secure Giri the Budapest pilot title without a tiebreak. The scores reset overnight, so Firouzja must win the second day to force an Armageddon tiebreak.

Each knockout day has seven games: four Blitz games, two Rapid games and one Fast Classic. A Blitz win is worth one point, a Rapid win four and a Fast Classic win eight, with half for a draw. Winning both days, or winning one and drawing the other, decides the match. One win apiece, or two drawn days, leads to Armageddon.

Fabiano Caruana also took an 11–9 first-day lead against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the match for third place. All 24 players were in action as the finals and placement matches began across the six knockout brackets.

Giri drew the opening blitz game before winning the second with White and the third with Black, the latter after a long battle. A draw in the fourth gave him a 3–1 lead.

Firouzja responded by winning the first rapid game with White. However, Giri immediately answered with a White victory in the second rapid game to regain the lead at 7–5.

Four points apiece from the Fast Classic draw preserved Giri's advantage and completed his third successive daily victory in the knockout stage, following his two wins against Vachier-Lagrave in the semifinals.

Caruana won the first two blitz games against Vachier-Lagrave, once with each colour, before the remaining five games were drawn. His 3–1 advantage from blitz therefore carried through to an 11–9 daily victory.

Caruana needs a win or a tie on Friday to finish third. Vachier-Lagrave must win the second day to take their match to Armageddon.

Magnus Carlsen recorded his first Fast Classic win of the event, beating Vladislav Artemiev with White to turn a 3–9 deficit into an 11–9 daily victory in the match for 17th place. Carlsen had won three of the four blitz games, but forfeited both rapid games, leaving him needing the eight-point Fast Classic win to take the day.

Hans Moke Niemann remained unbeaten across all seven games against Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the match for fifth place. He won the first three blitz games and the first rapid game, drawing the others to take the day 13.5–6.5. Wesley So also moved ahead, beating Levon Aronian 12.5–7.5 in their match for 13th place.

Home favourite Richard Rapport had already secured the day against Jorden van Foreest by taking an 11–1 lead from blitz and rapid. Having already secured the day's victory, Rapport forfeited the Fast Classic game, resulting in an 11–9 daily victory in their match for 11th place.