MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Cybersecurity chief Sean Cairncross was fired from his post, a source close to the White House told AFP on Thursday, following major outages and growing concerns about AI threats.

US President Donald Trump fully supported the firing because Cairncross lacked proper credentials to perform the job, the source said.

Recommended For You

His role will be filled in an acting capacity by current Defence Department Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, who has more appropriate credentials and has been Senate-confirmed, the source said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In recent days and weeks, major outages in America have disrupted travel, communications and e-commerce for countless users but also affected a top-secret internal communications network at the National Security Administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Davies on X, writing, "Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies - look forward to working together to strengthen America's cybersecurity."

Prior to serving as National Cyber Director, Cairncross filled various roles as a White House insider during Trump's first term.

Prior to that, Cairncross worked as the Republican National Committee's Chief Operating Officer for the 2016 election cycle.

Tech outage wave reaches US government; Trump says all is 'fine' US NSA internal communications network is down: CNN

ALSO READ