MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ted Kemp, the Chief Content Officer of Khaleej Times, was a seven-year-old North Carolina boy when Sylvester Stallone's Rocky became a part of American folklore.

Stallone was struggling to make ends meet when he wrote and played Rocky Balboa, an Italian-American boxer who rises from poverty to fight Apollo Creed, the world heavyweight champion.

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When an unexpected opportunity to fight the world's greatest champion comes his way, the club-level boxer adopts unconventional training methods by using a side of beef as a punching bag at a meatpacking plant.

After several weeks of rigorous training, Rocky arrives for the big night, loses the bout but puts up a heroic fight, becoming the first boxer to go the distance against Creed.

The movie ends with the goosebump-inducing scene of Rocky, his face battered and bruised after 15 gruelling rounds, calling out for his girlfriend, Adrian, who makes her way through a crowd of people to embrace him in the ring amid the wild celebrations in Creed's camp.

The deeply moving story of an underdog boxer embodied the American dream as it became the highest-grossing film of the year and earned the Academy Award for Best Picture, turning Stallone's fortunes around in true Hollywood style.

Now, as the iconic sports drama celebrates its 50th anniversary on Friday, November 20, Kemp explains why Rocky continues to inspire people.

“Rocky starts from the bottom and gets the chance to fight Apollo Creed, who's this flashy, amazing fighter whom everybody thinks is super cool. And Rocky loses to him,” Kemp said.

“But the movie is about fortitude, sticking it out and not giving up. That's really the American thing. You can lose, but you have to try. You can't give up. You have to do everything you can to keep going.”

Following the incredible success of the movie, Stallone built the Rocky franchise. But little did anyone know that the Rocky movies, especially the first one, would go on to inspire a lot of athletes to defy the odds and embrace greatness.

While the list of Rocky admirers in the world of sports is long, we look at four of them whose own stories are also truly inspirational.

ARYNA SABALENKA (TENNIS)

The Belarusian once admitted in an interview that she would have been a boxer had she not become a tennis player. It is impossible to know how good she might have been had she swapped the racquet for boxing gloves, but the fighting spirit of a boxer is certainly evident in her game. Sabalenka boasts one of the fastest serves in women's tennis and possesses ferocious groundstrokes.

The combination has helped her win four Grand Slam singles titles and reach the world No. 1 ranking. Her aggressive style can blow opponents away on any court.

So when Sabalenka was asked at a Wimbledon press conference about her power game and the source of her inspiration outside tennis, she didn't hesitate to name Rocky. It was natural for her to relate to the fictional boxer's indomitable spirit, having overcome a truly difficult period in her life following the death of her former boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, in March 2024.

She slowly and steadily recovered from the setback to return to winning ways, clinching the third and fourth Grand Slam singles titles of her career. Emotions occasionally get the better of Sabalenka, especially after she loses a big match in a Grand Slam, drawing criticism from fans and the media.

But she is always willing to accept her mistakes and learn from them. The internal battle to keep improving as a human and as an athlete is the secret to the success of this Rocky fan.

GRAEME SMITH (CRICKET)

A solid left-handed opening batsman, Smith was only 23 when this reporter had a chance to interview him ahead of a Test match against India in Kanpur in 2004.

When South Africa arrived for the series, the media attention was on Hashim Amla, who had Indian roots. But I was more curious about Smith, who had just become the youngest captain in South African cricket history. I wanted to get a glimpse into his plans for reviving a team in a transition phase.

When the media manager introduced me to him, what struck me was the size of his forearms.“Did you also do boxing in school?” I asked.“Not really, but I am a huge Rocky fan. I am inspired by his strength as a boxer and his resilience.”

Apart from the fictional hero, Smith also spoke of his real-life idol, Allan Border, and how he wanted to emulate the Australian cricket icon by making South Africa the world's best team. Unlike Border, Smith's dream of winning a World Cup was never fulfilled, but he did guide South Africa to the world No. 1 ranking in Test cricket.

And his true Rocky moment arrived when he came out to bat at No. 11 with a broken hand in Sydney to save a Test match. He survived 17 balls against hostile Australian fast bowlers before he was bowled by Mitchell Johnson.

But more than the Australian victory, that Test match would always be remembered for Smith's incredible act of courage.

MANNY PACQUIAO (BOXING)

Over the years, a host of world-class boxers have spoken about their admiration for Rocky. But very few can match the Rocky-esque rags-to-riches story of Manny Pacquiao.

They say there was no crime in the streets of the Philippines every time Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight because every Filipino was glued to the television screen.

The only eight-division world champion in boxing history, Pacquiao was famous for the ferocious speed with which he delivered blow after blow to his rivals.

But his life was not always a bed of roses. Born into poverty, Pacquiao was forced to take up odd jobs from a very young age to help his mother feed his siblings. There were also nights when he remained hungry, skipping meals to send money to his mother.

It was that hunger that eventually drove him to boxing greatness, making him the greatest symbol of national pride for Filipinos.

But Pacquiao never forgot where he came from, as every now and then he distributes food to people from impoverished backgrounds.

And he also never misses an opportunity to show his love for Rocky, one of the biggest inspirations in his life, on his social media platforms.

The respect is mutual, with Stallone naming him as one of his favourite boxers.

VIRAT KOHLI (CRICKET)

From a very early age, Virat Kohli had only one dream in life. Every time India lost a match despite Sachin Tendulkar scoring a hundred, Kohli thought about how he could go on to play for India and win those matches.

Tendulkar remains Kohli's biggest cricketing hero. But at least in the white-ball format, Kohli turned out to be a bigger match-winner than his childhood idol. It was something he always dreamt of doing: winning matches for his country.

But long before he made his India debut in international cricket, Kohli's life-changing moment came at the age of 18 in a domestic first-class match for Delhi.

Struggling for runs and facing a battle to save his place in the Delhi team, Kohli needed a big innings to keep his dream of playing for India alive. But a few hours after the end of the third day's play, Kohli lost his father, the man who had left no stone unturned to support his cricketing ambitions.

His coach asked him to stay with his family, but Kohli refused and turned up for the match the next morning, saving his team from defeat with a defiant knock.

When he was finally dismissed, just 10 runs short of a hundred, even the opposition team, Karnataka, didn't celebrate his wicket. No wonder he ranks Rocky as one of the biggest inspirations in his life.

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