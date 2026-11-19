MENAFN - The Peninsula) Agencies

Ohio: The Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio has announced the death of its beloved hippopotamus, Fiona, days after she ingested a knit hat that accidentally fell into her habitat.

"It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency," the zoo announced on Thursday.

Fiona swallowed the hat roughly 10 days ago. While she initially showed no symptoms, her condition later worsened and required emergency intervention.

"We are in shock at the moment," Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said in a statement. "We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore."

Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley had previously explained that the hat entered Fiona's enclosure in a freak accident when a visitor tossed it into the air and it struck a ceiling fan, flinging it through a narrow opening.

"We probably couldn't make [it] happen again if we tried," Curley said.

Fiona gained fame globally after being born six weeks premature in 2017, weighing a record-low 29 pounds. Although newborn hippos normally weigh around 100 pounds, she beat the odds to survive.