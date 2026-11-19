MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Shenzhen: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States, China and Russia, as nuclear powers, bear special and important responsibility for maintaining world peace and stability.

Trump made the remarks at a China-Russia-U.S. summit in Shenzhen with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit is a historic event of great importance, drawing global attention, Trump said, adding that the three countries should jointly prevent nuclear proliferation and avert the catastrophic consequences that nuclear weapons could bring to humanity.

Noting that dialogue is essential to maintaining stability and achieving peace, and that all issues should be resolved through dialogue, Trump expressed his hope that the three leaders work together to better protect the planet Earth and make the future safer.