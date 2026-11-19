The Atlantic Federal Credit Union data breach - at a glance

Company: The Atlantic Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union in New Jersey that serves Essex and Union counties.

Reported: The credit union reported the incident to the Vermont Attorney General's office on or about November 9, 2026, and sent notice letters to affected individuals dated November 9, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: According to the credit union's notice letter, the incident occurred at Mercadien, P.C. CPAs, a third-party accounting and advisory firm to which the credit union provided member data. Details of how the incident occurred have not been disclosed.



Who may be affected: Current and former members of The Atlantic Federal Credit Union.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope, its cause, and when it occurred, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union reported a data breach to the Vermont Attorney General on November 9, 2026. According to the credit union's notice letter, the incident occurred at Mercadien, P.C. CPAs, a third-party firm that provides accounting and advisory services to the credit union. The breach potentially exposed members' sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, financial account codes, and credit and debit account information. The date of the incident, how it occurred, and the total number of people affected have not been disclosed.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varies by individual. The information that may have been compromised includes names, Social Security numbers, financial account codes, and credit and debit account information.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on The Atlantic Federal Credit Union and individuals who were affected by this breach, including current and former members. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in The Atlantic Federal Credit Union incident. Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach.



The credit union's notice letter offers complimentary Experian IdentityWorks credit monitoring; consider enrolling before the February 26, 2027 deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.