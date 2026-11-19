

New offering brings stablecoin exchange capability to HOPPA customers combining financial infrastructure with technology powered by BoomFi.

The service supports USDC on Ethereum, Polygon and Solana, with USDC/EUR trading. A multi-stage rollout will serve retail and institutional customers across Europe.



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOPPA, the European B2B financial infrastructure provider offering embedded banking and payment solutions, has launched its stablecoin exchange service in Europe, delivered in partnership with Zillion Bits Limited (ZBX) and BoomFi.

The launch gives customers a more connected way to access stablecoin-based exchange services alongside traditional financial services, without having to approach them as a separate, standalone product.

The staged rollout serves retail and business customers from November 2026 onwards.

The collaboration brings together three distinct service providers: ZBX with the regulated exchange service, BoomFi with the technology and orchestration layer, and HOPPA with the client-facing experience.

Beno Van Gansen, CEO and Co-founder at HOPPA, said,“Stablecoins are moving from a specialist digital-asset use case into a broader financial infrastructure layer. With this launch, our focus is on making that transition practical for customers by bringing stablecoin exchange capabilities into the financial services they already use.”

Ian Dawson, CEO, ZBX, said,“The launch marks an important step in bringing regulated stablecoin exchange capabilities to HOPPA customers. ZBX is pleased to provide the regulated foundation that supports HOPPA's offering, working alongside BoomFi to help deliver these capabilities through a familiar financial platform. This collaboration demonstrates how regulated infrastructure and technology can come together to make stablecoin exchange more accessible.”

Jack Tang, CEO and co-founder, BoomFi , said,“For financial platforms, the biggest challenge with stablecoins isn't necessarily customer demand. It's the complexity of bringing together regulated services, liquidity and technology to deliver a product customers can actually use. HOPPA's launch shows how that complexity can be handled behind the scenes, allowing established financial businesses to introduce stablecoin services without building everything from scratch. This is how stablecoins can become part of everyday financial services rather than remain a separate crypto product.”

The launch builds on the partnership announced by ZBX and BoomFi earlier this year.

Bringing stablecoins into everyday financial services

According to Allium's September 2026 State of Stablecoins and Payments report, stablecoin payment activity reached an estimated $401 billion to $527 billion between January and August 2026, representing 42% to 63% growth compared with the same period in 2025. Businesses received 58% to 64% of stablecoin payments, while business-to-business transactions formed the largest payment category.

Against this backdrop, HOPPA's launch is designed to make stablecoin capabilities more accessible, offering customers a more connected experience, with coverage designed for the European market.

As part of the offering:



ZBX provides the regulated crypto-asset services underpinning the offering. ZBX is authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), and is also authorised as a Payment Institution for services relating to electronic money tokens.

BoomFi provides the technology layer connecting the regulated infrastructure with the customer-facing product. Its modular infrastructure brings together components such as payments, wallet infrastructure, liquidity, transaction screening, settlement and orchestration. This lets HOPPA launch without building the entire tech stack in-house, shortening time to market, with full access to digital-asset expertise. HOPPA provides the client-facing experience, bringing the resulting capabilities into its broader embedded-finance platform.



The initial rollout will establish the foundation for a broader offering across HOPPA's European customer base, with the scope of services evolving as additional functionality becomes available.

About ZBX

ZBX (Zillion Bits Ltd) is authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a crypto-asset service provider under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 on Markets in Crypto-Assets (“MiCA”). ZBX provides regulated crypto-asset services to individuals, institutions and businesses, including services supporting the exchange, custody and transfer of crypto-assets.

Zillion Bits Ltd is also authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Payment Institution, with its payment services permission limited to services relating to electronic money tokens (“EMTs”).

Further information regarding ZBX's regulatory status and permissions is available at zbx.com/licenses.

About BoomFi

BoomFi is the complete stablecoin payment infrastructure that banks and PSPs build on. Financial institutions white-label BoomFi's modular stack - payment gateway, stablecoin settlement, payouts, trading, wallet-as-a-service, subscriptions and recurring billing, and reconciliation - to launch digital asset payment products without building them in-house.

BoomFi Ltd is the parent of a group including Plexa Finance Ltd, a registered Money Services Business with FINTRAC in Canada, and BoomFi L.L.C-FZ in the UAE. The company is backed by White Star Capital, Passion Capital, Blockchain Founders Fund, Triton Capital and GSR Markets, alongside angel investors from MoonPay, Ramp, LayerZero and Revolut.

Learn more at boomfi.xyz.

Financial institution enquiries:....

BoomFi is a technology provider and is not authorised under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. Regulated crypto-asset services referenced in this release are provided by Zillion Bits Ltd (ZBX).

About HOPPA

HOPPA is the fintech orchestration layer where cards, wallets, payments, accounts, and crypto work together through regulated partners. We turn financial infrastructure into building blocks, so any business can launch sophisticated financial products in weeks, not years.

Hoppa Global Holding BV is incorporated in the Netherlands. Hoppa is a technology provider and is not authorised under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. Regulated crypto-asset services referenced in this release are provided by Zillion Bits Ltd (ZBX).

Learn more on Hoppa.global

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