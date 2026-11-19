The AI Canvas, a new illustrated business book by Damien Bonnefoux and Mohamed AbdAlhamid, uses graphic storytelling, humor, and practical exercises to help business leaders navigate AI transformation. Available on Amazon December 1, 2026.

ew illustrated business book by Damien Bonnefoux and Mohamed AbdAlhamid, uses graphic storytelling, humor, and practical exercises

Launching December 1, The AI Canvas combines graphic storytelling, humor, and team exercises to help busy executives turn AI ideas into business action.

- Damien BonnefouxMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence is dominating boardroom conversations, yet many business leaders still struggle with a fundamental question: Where should we actually start?Rather than answering that question with another lengthy business manual or technical guide, entrepreneurs and AI transformation practitioners Damien Bonnefoux and Mohamed AbdAlhamid have taken an unconventional approach: they've turned their AI Canvas methodology into an illustrated business book.Their new book, The AI Canvas, launching on Amazon on December 1, 2026, uses graphic storytelling, relatable business situations, humor, and practical exercises to make AI transformation more accessible to the people responsible for leading it.A Different Kind of Business Book for Time-Pressed LeadersCEOs, founders, and senior executives are surrounded by AI information. New tools, platforms, and promises emerge almost daily, but understanding how to translate these possibilities into real operational improvements remains a challenge.The authors believe that the problem isn't a lack of information. It's a lack of clarity."Business leaders don't need to become AI experts. They need to understand their business well enough to identify where AI can genuinely make a difference," says Damien Bonnefoux, co-author of The AI Canvas. "We also know that executives have limited time. We wanted to create something they would actually enjoy reading, understand quickly, and, most importantly, put into practice."Instead of lengthy theoretical chapters, the book follows AlmostPerfect Inc., a fictional company whose seemingly smooth operations hide familiar business inefficiencies.Through illustrated conversations, everyday challenges, and a touch of humor, readers discover how to approach AI transformation one decision at a time.The result is a business book designed to be read quickly, understood without a technical background, and revisited as a practical reference.From Reading to Doing: A Framework for Real BusinessesBook InformationTitle: The AI CanvasAuthors: Damien Bonnefoux & Mohamed AbdAlhamidFormat: Illustrated business book / graphic novel with practical exercisesOfficial release: December 1, 2026Availability: AmazonWaiting list:At the heart of the book is the AI Canvas, a structured eight-block framework designed to help organizations examine their operations, identify opportunities, and prioritize where AI can deliver meaningful value.But the book goes beyond explaining a methodology.It includes practical exercises that readers can apply directly to their own organizations, either individually or collaboratively with their management teams.The objective is to move readers from passive learning to active decision-making.A CEO might use the book to initiate a strategic discussion with department heads. An operations director could use the exercises to identify repetitive workflows. An entrepreneur could work through the framework independently to discover where technology might improve efficiency or customer experience."The biggest mistake companies make with AI is starting with the technology instead of the business problem," explains Mohamed AbdAlhamid, co-author. "We wanted to make the process of identifying opportunities simple enough for any business leader to follow, while providing a structured way for teams to work through those decisions together."Making AI Less Intimidating - Without Oversimplifying ItThe graphic format is a deliberate departure from traditional business publishing.By combining visual storytelling with a structured methodology, the authors aim to make complex decisions easier to understand and remember.And while the format is lighthearted, the subject is serious.The underlying message is that successful AI transformation is not about implementing the most tools or replacing people with automation.It's about improving business performance.Sometimes that means AI. Other times, the better solution may involve redesigning a workflow, connecting existing systems, improving data quality, or changing how people collaborate.This pragmatic perspective runs throughout the book, challenging the technology-first mindset that often dominates conversations about AI adoption.The authors believe making business AI more accessible is particularly important for small and medium-sized companies, where executives often lack dedicated AI teams or the time to explore every emerging technology.A Book Designed to Start Conversations, Not Just Fill BookshelvesUnlike a conventional management book intended primarily for individual reading, The AI Canvas was created to become a practical working resource.Its illustrated scenarios help teams recognize familiar challenges, while its exercises encourage discussion, collaboration, and collective problem-solving.Leadership teams can use the book as a starting point for internal workshops, strategic planning sessions, or discussions about operational improvement.For the authors, success is not measured simply by how many people read the book, but by how many use it to initiate meaningful change."If a leadership team finishes the book and sits down together to identify three business processes worth improving, then we've achieved what we set out to do," says Bonnefoux.Launching December 1: A Fresh Approach to Learning and Applying AIThe AI Canvas will officially be available on Amazon starting December 1, 2026.Designed for entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives, and business consultants, the book offers an alternative to conventional AI guides: a visual, accessible, and actionable experience that brings business transformation concepts to life.Ahead of the official release, readers can join the waiting list to receive the launch announcement and Amazon purchase link as soon as the book becomes available.Less theory. More clarity. A little humor. And a framework you can put to work.Join the waiting list before the December 1 launch:About the Authors:Damien Bonnefoux is an entrepreneur and business transformation practitioner with extensive experience building, scaling, and advising companies across international markets. He has mentored more than 200 entrepreneurs and works at the intersection of business strategy, operational efficiency, and artificial intelligence. His background combines hands-on entrepreneurship, executive leadership, and business education.Mohamed AbdAlhamid, also known as Hamido, is an entrepreneur and AI technology specialist focused on turning emerging technologies into practical business solutions. His experience in software development, AI systems, and business process automation brings a technical yet pragmatic perspective to the methodology.Together, the authors developed the AI Canvas to help organizations approach AI transformation from a business-first perspective, combining operational understanding, strategic prioritization, and practical implementation.

Damien Bonnefoux

COGYA LLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Business Leaders Don't Have Time for Another AI Book, So Two Entrepreneurs Created a Graphic Novel Instead News Provided By COGYA LLC November 19, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact