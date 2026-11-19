What Happened

Employer Solutions Staffing Group became aware of suspicious activity in its network on January 13, 2026, and determined that certain files were accessed or acquired without authorization that day. ESSG says it secured its systems, notified law enforcement, and reviewed the affected files. That review identified on October 13, 2026, that the files contained personal information of certain individuals. ESSG began mailing notice letters on November 12, 2026, ten months after the incident.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varies by individual. The information that may have been compromised includes names, Social Security numbers, driver's license and other government ID numbers, financial account and card numbers, and health information such as medical records and health insurance details.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on Employer Solutions Staffing Group and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Employer Solutions Staffing Group incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. ESSG's notice letter offers 12 or 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring through IDX; consider enrolling before the February 12, 2027 deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.

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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.