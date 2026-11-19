MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other political leaders on Friday paid tributes to legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as the 'Flying Sikh', on his birth anniversary, remembering his extraordinary contribution to Indian athletics and his inspiring journey from struggle to success.

CM Yogi, in a post on X, said, "Humble tribute to the 'Flying Sikh', Padma Shri Milkha Singh, on his birth anniversary, who enhanced India's pride on the global stage with his extraordinary speed, tireless hard work and unwavering determination. His inspiring journey from struggle to success will always continue to motivate young athletes to dream and turn those dreams into reality."

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also posted on X, "Humble tribute to Milkha Singh, the pride of Indian sports and the 'Flying Sikh', Padma Shri awardee, on his birth anniversary, who raised the stature of Mother India on the global stage through his extraordinary and unparalleled performances! He scripted an immortal saga of struggle, self-confidence and tireless hard work, inspiring crores of young people across the country. Great sons of the nation like you, who served the country through sports, will always remain a source of inspiration for young athletes."

Union Minister of State and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary also extended wishes, saying, "Countless salutations to India's great athlete, the 'Flying Sikh', Padma Shri Milkha Singh, on his birth anniversary. His journey from battling adverse circumstances to establishing India's identity at the international level is unparalleled. His hard work, dedication and achievements will always continue to inspire the people of the country."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Heartfelt salutations on the birth anniversary of the great athlete, the 'Flying Sikh', Padma Shri Milkha Singh, who enhanced the honour of the Tricolour on the global stage through his extraordinary courage and tireless hard work. His life, which touched new heights of success through struggle, determination and perseverance, will always remain a source of inspiration for the country's younger generation."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also extended wishes, writing on X, "Countless salutations to the great athlete and Padma Shri awardee, the 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Ji, on his birth anniversary, who enhanced India's pride in world athletics! His struggle, discipline, indomitable willpower and passion to do something for the country will always inspire young people to set ambitious goals and achieve them. His contribution to Indian sports will always remain unforgettable."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid tributes to the Padma Shri awardee.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great athlete and Padma Shri awardee Milkha Singh, popularly known as the 'Flying Sikh', on his birth anniversary. His contribution to Indian athletics and dedication to sports will always be remembered. His life will continue to inspire young people to work hard and maintain discipline in pursuit of their goals," Yadav posted on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said in a post on X, "Heartfelt salutations to Milkha Singh, the pride of Indian sports, world-renowned athlete and the Padma Shri awardee known as the 'Flying Sikh', on his birth anniversary. His struggle, dedication and achievements for the country will continue to inspire generations to come."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended heartfelt salutations to the world-renowned 'Flying Sikh'.

“...Overcoming difficult circumstances, he gave Indian athletics a new identity on the global stage through his discipline and tireless hard work. His struggle and disciplined life will continue to inspire future generations to remain steadfast in pursuit of their goals," he said.