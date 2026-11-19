MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined five-point 'TRUST' agenda for a stronger India-US partnership.

Under the first 'T', the minister called for transforming supply chains into resilient and trusted supply chains.

Under 'R', he called for raising talent together with friendly and partner countries. Goyal reiterated his strong support for dual-degree programmes and stronger educational partnerships.

The minister said that India and the United States had built considerable talent partnerships through their universities over the years and that these relationships should be further strengthened.

He said that he was working with some US universities to explore bringing them to India and invited American universities and students to consider India as part of their academic programmes.

Under 'U', Goyal called for unlocking Bharat beyond the metropolitan cities, stressing that development should not remain confined to certain regions or urban centres.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon assuming office in 2014, had emphasised equitable development across all parts of India, particularly eastern and northern India, which had not received their due share of development over the decades.

The minister said that the Government had focused on the development of the Northeastern states, resulting in significant progress in infrastructure, electricity, water supply, incubation centres and quality education, alongside efforts to bring industry to the region.

Similarly, the eastern belt, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, had witnessed substantial transformation and development in recent years.

Under 'S', the minister called for stakeholders to speak candidly with each other and flag the hurdles and difficulties they faced. He said that different arms of the government were available to support businesses, address their concerns, and help them expand their operations and reach global markets.

He was addressing the 23rd 'Indo-US Economic Summit' organised by the IACC in New Delhi.

Under the final 'T', Goyal called for tracking the outcomes of all initiatives and ensuring accountability for performance. He urged the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) to hold the Government accountable, monitor its work and ensure that the Government and industry continued to work together towards a better future and a stronger India-US partnership.

-IANS

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