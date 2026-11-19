MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Jibraan Khan took a trip down memory lane as he revisited the iconic Raichand House, 25 years after starring in Karan Johar's family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Sharing a series of pictures in the newly recreated 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' house, the actor recalled the warmth of the cast and crew, his playful moments with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and improvising scenes with Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Calling his return a homecoming, Jibraan on Instagram spoke about the experience, which brought back a flood of childhood memories.

He wrote:“25 years later... I'm home! Growing up, I loved acting and was lucky to be part of many films, but Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham truly shaped the person I am today. I still remember my time on set so vividly, and how warm the entire team was thanks to @karanjohar sir!”

Jibraan recalled his“favourite memories”.

He said:“My favourite memories are of my masi, @kareenakapoorkhan. Our dynamic was all about the teasing, the banter, and the giggles between takes. She never let me take myself too seriously, and I always gave it right back to her.”

“Then there was improvising scenes during the dinner sequence with @hrithikroshan, and my parents, the legendary @iamsrk and @kajol. Everyone made me feel like I was part of their family.”

The actor wrote:“Walking back into the Raichand House, after 25 years, feels like stepping right back into my childhood. I never imagined I'd get to relive these memories all over again, but the moment I entered, it all came rushing back.”

“@karanjohar sirs jokes in the living room that had us all in splits, and a crew that never treated me like a child, but as an actor with a place on set. So much of what I learnt on the sets of #K3G has made me the actor I am today, and I'll always be grateful for that.”

“Thank you for all the memories, and thank you for bringing it all back to me. If you're a fan of the film (and who isn't!), do book this once-in-a-lifetime experience. You'll be moved!”