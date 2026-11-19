MLAs Seek Reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Prakash Purab

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 20 (ANI): MLAs of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 24, 2026, citing the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. In his letter to the Prime Minister, the MLAs highlighted the significance of Kartarpur Sahib for the Sikh community and expressed concern over devotees being unable to have darshan of the historic shrine situated across the border.

The letter stated that the Sikh community was experiencing deep anguish at being deprived of the opportunity for open darshan of the sacred shrine on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary. Highlighting the spiritual and historical importance of the shrine, the MLAs noted that Sri Kartarpur Sahib was the place where Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent pivotal years of his life and imparted the principles of honest livelihood, meditation on the Divine Name and sharing with others. The letter also recalled Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of universal brotherhood, love, equality and human unity, stating that his message continued to inspire people across the world.

Describing the significance of the shrine for Sikhs, the letter stated, "For the Sikh community, Sri Kartarpur Sahib is not merely a place of worship, but the very centre of our faith, heritage, history, and spiritual bond." The MLAs further recalled the opening of the corridor, describing it as the fulfilment of decades of prayers by the Sikh community for access to the historic shrine. Expressing concern over its continued closure, the letter stated, "However, ever since this corridor has remained closed, the religious sentiments of millions of devout Sikh Sangat have been deeply hurt."

Emphasising that the appeal was rooted in the religious sentiments of the community, the MLAs said the letter sought to convey the pain and longing of Sikh devotees who wished to visit the shrine. "We write this letter to you not merely to put forward a religious demand, but to convey to you the pain, reverence, and Ardas of the entire Sikh community, a longing for the darshan of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Ji that resides within the heart of every Sikh," the letter read. It further stated that the closure had deprived millions of devotees of the opportunity to pay their respects at the shrine, despite prayers being offered daily for its darshan. "Today, with the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor closed, millions of Sikh Sangat are deprived of darshan of the sacred sanctuary for which prayers are offered daily," the letter stated. (ANI)