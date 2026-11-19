General Dhiraj Seth Visits Czech Republic to Boost Defense Industry Ties

Prague [Czech Republic], November 20 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth, during his ongoing official visit to the Czech Republic, interacted with key representatives of the nation's defence manufacturing sector to identify avenues for boosting defence industrial partnerships and deepening industry-to-industry collaboration between New Delhi and Prague. Those participating in the interaction included the Deputy Director General of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Vice President of the Defence and Security Industry Association of the Czech Republic (AOBP), alongside several executives from the Czech defence industry.

In an update posted on X by the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the engagement served as a platform to share insights on defence manufacturing capabilities, examine potential joint ventures and bolster synergy between the defence sectors of both nations. The talks underscored the mutual resolve of India and the Czech Republic to widen defence industrial collaboration and deepen their overall bilateral defence ties. General Seth's ongoing official visit is geared towards advancing military relations and identifying fresh domains of shared strategic interest.

Earlier on Thursday, the Army Chief held a meeting with Czech Republic Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marie Chatardova, where deliberations centred on reinforcing bilateral ties across sectors of common interest, with India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Raveesh Kumar, in attendance. Sharing details in another post on X, the ADGPI noted that General Seth, accompanied by Ambassador Raveesh Kumar, called on Chatardova to deliberate on India-Czech ties and look into ways to further elevate bilateral cooperation.

As part of his visit, General Seth also travelled to the General Staff Headquarters of the Czech Armed Forces in Prague, laying a wreath during a solemn ceremony to honour fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Additionally, he called on Lieutenant General Petr Cepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces. Discussions revolved around the shifting global security landscape, deepening bilateral defence cooperation and expanding professional military exchanges between the two forces. During the visit, the Army Chief was also briefed by senior military leaders on 'Horizon 2035: Land Warfare Modernisation and Future Readiness of the Czech Armed Forces', which outlined upcoming warfare strategies, technological upgrades and operational readiness.