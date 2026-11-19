Rajasthan to Host Second Pravasi Rajasthani Summit Starting Dec 8

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): Rajasthan is set to host the second Pravasi Rajasthani Summit over three days, beginning December 8. The summit will open with the Shekhawati Heritage Meet in Khetri, Jhunjhunu, a town renowned for the grand havelis of the Shekhawati region.

On December 10, a vibrant cultural programme presented by Pravasi Rajasthanis themselves will be held at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in Jaipur. The main event will be held the same day at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Sitapura, Jaipur. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, several Union Ministers and Rajasthani industrialists from across the world are expected to attend.

This year's summit holds special significance as the Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government has constituted the Department of Domestic and Overseas Rajasthan Affairs for the welfare and engagement of Rajasthanis living outside the state and abroad. The proposal was approved at the state Cabinet meeting on November 19, 2025, and subsequently implemented through an official notification. With the new department in place, the summit is expected to give a major boost to investment in Rajasthan by the state's diaspora.

Preparations began several months ago, with the Rajasthan Foundation, the Department of Domestic and Overseas Rajasthan Affairs and the Bureau of Investment Promotion jointly organising the event. Dr Manisha Arora, Commissioner of the Rajasthan Foundation and Special Secretary of the Department of Domestic and Overseas Rajasthan Affairs, said more than 5,600 Pravasi Rajasthanis have registered online so far for the main event of Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas on December 10. She said the number is expected to rise significantly in the coming days. Dr Arora added that the Rajasthan government has introduced several key policies to promote investment in the state, under which Pravasi Rajasthanis are being offered various incentives and concessions to invest across sectors.