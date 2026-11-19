Bihar Prepares for PM Modi's Visit and Major Development Projects

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that the people of Bihar are preparing to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on November 21. Rai said the Prime Minister, honoured with the highest civilian awards by 36 nations worldwide, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees during his visit.

Describing PM Modi as the“messiah of the poor”, Rai claimed that the Prime Minister has lifted 50 crore people out of poverty in the country. He added that lakhs of people are expected to attend the public meeting at Raja Pakar in Vaishali district to listen to the Prime Minister. Former Bihar BJP president and Ujiarpur Lok Sabha MP Nityanand Rai said that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Nitish Setu, a newly constructed six-lane bridge over the Ganga River. He further stated that the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crores at Raja Pakar in Vaishali, the land of democracy.“Whenever the Prime Minister visits Bihar, he brings development projects for the state to fulfil the vision of a developed Bihar. A developed Bihar is the Prime Minister's dream, and he is continuously working towards making it a reality,” Rai said.

Responding to questions raised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over naming the bridge connecting Kachchi Dargah to Bidupur as Nitish Setu, Rai questioned whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had not accelerated the pace of the state's development during his tenure. Rai said Bihar, which he alleged had become notorious and ailing under the Lalu-Rabri era due to the rule of criminals, was transformed by Nitish Kumar into a state defined by good governance and development.“It is entirely appropriate for the bridge to be named 'Nitish Setu'. Bihar's development across all sectors has consistently received support from the central government. Therefore, it is only fitting that the bridge bears the name of Nitish Kumar. All the questions being raised by the opposition are absurd and baseless,” he said. (ANI)