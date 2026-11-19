MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI anddefense stocks, reports on global defense stocks trading for Thursday November 19, 2026.

Defense stocks are currently navigating a period of political and budget uncertainty following the recent election, despite strong revenue backlogs. Today's Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT ) IPO was a major market event that added volatility rather than sustained upside, while AI's defense relevance remains significant but carefully gated by policy and reliability considerations.

How does Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT ) play into the defense sector? Anthropic established an early position in U.S. national-security applications with its Claude models. The company was among the first to place frontier AI systems on classified networks, where the technology has supported intelligence analysis, operational planning, modeling and simulation, cyber operations, and other mission-related tasks. It later introduced specialized Claude Gov variants that carried modified guardrails tailored for government customers. That relationship later became strained. Disagreements with the Department of Defense centered on usage restrictions, particularly around fully autonomous weapons systems and certain surveillance applications. Anthropic held firm on its safety boundaries. The Pentagon responded by designating the company a supply-chain risk and taking steps to limit or phase out its use in military systems. Independent evaluations have added further caution. Recent testing has shown that some frontier models, including Claude variants, can misidentify civilians or other non-combatants in targeting scenarios, underscoring reliability limitations in high-stakes environments.

Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT ) closed at 97.17 +14.17 (+17.07%, up substantially from its IPO price of $83, on volume of over 839 Million shares.

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AI defense stock Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR ) closed down at 153.68 -2.99 (-1.91%).

AI defense stockVisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ) closed at 0.6616 on volume of over 2.3 Million shares. The stock had a run on bigger volumes for the two days previous. Yesterday VisionWave entered a binding MOU with A.R.I.S. S.r.l. in Italy as non-exclusive marketing and commercial partner for the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle.

VisionWave announced that it has entered into three international commercial arrangements intended to expand its global strategic commercial network: a binding memorandum of understanding with A.R.I.S. S.r.l. in Italy, a non-binding strategic cooperation framework with a leading India-based defense company and Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd. in India, and a non-exclusive international reseller agreement covering a market in Asia. None of these arrangements has generated revenue to date, and each is subject to the limitations described below.

The Company's international expansion strategy focuses on establishing regional representation through qualified defense industry counterparts, facilitating access to military and government stakeholders while supporting technology demonstrations, local market development, and potential industrial cooperation involving unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and associated autonomous and sensing technologies.

The Company believes that these arrangements in Italy, India, and Asia reflect its expanding international business development activities across its unmanned ground and aerial systems portfolio.

Italy: Binding Memorandum of Understanding with A.R.I.S. S.r.l.

VisionWave has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (the "ARIS MOU") with A.R.I.S. S.r.l. ("ARIS"), a Turin-based Italian company, appointing ARIS as VisionWave's authorized, non-exclusive strategic marketing and commercial partner for the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle platform in Italy. The ARIS MOU has an initial term of six months, may be terminated by either party on 30 days' notice, and reserves program-specific pricing, manufacturing rights, technology transfer and other economic terms for separate written agreements that the parties intend, but are not obligated, to negotiate. ARIS has no authority to bind VisionWave or to commit pricing or delivery terms.

VisionWave and ARIS jointly participated in the GSOF Symposium Europe in Rome in October 2026, where they met with representatives of the international special operations and defense community. The parties currently plan to hold VARAN demonstration days in November 2026.

These activities are intended to translate ARIS's representation into direct customer interaction and the identification of commercial opportunities within Italy's defense and security markets. No customer orders have been placed under the ARIS MOU to date.

The companies intend to pursue opportunities involving unmanned ground systems and related technologies and may explore potential future cooperation in integration and market-specific applications, any of which would require separate written agreements.

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at the major defense contractors, Lockheed Martin ( href="">NYSE: LM ) closed down marginally at 571.85 -6.34 (-1.10%)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) ended trading at 542.31 -0.68 (-0.13%).

RTX (NYSE: RTX ) closed at 193.44 -4.01 (-2.03%).

General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD ) finished trading at 347.34 -1.70. (-0.49%).

One stock stood out as a winner today, Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD ) a global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. The stock closed at $335.72 +16.97 (+5.32%) on volume of over 2.2 Million shares.

Woodward, Inc. recently reported financial results for its fiscal year 2026 and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2026.

All amounts are presented on an as-reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All references to years are references to the Company's fiscal year unless otherwise stated. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Woodward's key highlights include:

Acquired Valve Research & Manufacturing, adding key technologies and capabilities to provide new Aerospace growth opportunities in commercial and defense Signed Elite Licensed Repair Service Facility agreements with Lufthansa Technik, Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance, and HAECO, expanding global LEAP MRO capacity to prepare for future growth while optimizing capital Signed a multi-year commercial distribution agreement naming AAR Corp. as the preferred distributor of Woodward's high-demand consumable parts for the CFM LEAP, GEnx, and CF34 engines, extending the companies' defense relationship into commercial markets Expanded our Glatten, Germany, facility, increasing production capacity by 50 percent for high-speed fuel injection systems used to power data centers, broader power generation, marine transportation, and oil and gas applications Continued to focus on footprint optimization to enable future growth, including construction of the Spartanburg campus to support the Airbus A350 spoiler actuation win and other product line moves and transfers between Woodward locations Launched an expansion of our MRO facility in Prestwick, Scotland, that will double its capacity to service growing LEAP and GTF repair volumes Selected by Airbus to supply a complete wing actuation system for its Folding Wing demonstrator, extending Woodward's hydraulic and electromechanical actuation expertise to next-generation aircraft wing design Won Gold for Manufacturing Employer of the Year at the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 Named to the 2026 Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list

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