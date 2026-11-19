Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Following Trilateral Meeting

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday took a dig at the BJP-led Central government after a trilateral meeting among US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an X post, Gandhi claimed,“If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table.”

This comes after the three world leaders in Shenzhen, China, where they adopted a joint "Declaration towards Peace", committing to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, ensuring stable energy flows and preventing the abuse of jurisdiction by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Wednesday, at the University of Chicago, Rahul Gandhi questioned the central government's foreign policy as he argued that India should have a more active role in global discussions, expressing concern that the country had become a "side player" in international affairs. Gandhi mentioned Pakistan's role in negotiations between the United States and Iran. "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States.”

He also said that India cannot accept a situation where innocent people are being killed. He said that Pakistan's support for and promotion of terrorism has to stop for any dialogue to take place between the two neighbouring countries. "There is scope, but there is a major problem, and that is Pakistan's support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. This is absolutely out of the question. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin," he said.

However, on Friday, the BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, calling him a“Pak fan boy” for remarks at the University of Chicago. The BJP leader posted on X,“Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage, Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy! Yet again, he idolises Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!”

“His love for Pakistan has made him forget that It is India which - Russia & Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts - Iran waived of any Hormuz restrictions. Rahul Gandhi's love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India's sovereignty at Sharmal Sheikh & not attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack,” he added.