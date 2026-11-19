Actor Sivaji has shared his prediction for the top five contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, sparking curiosity among fans. Find out which contestants he believes could make it to the finale.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is reaching to an end. Only one month of the game is left. All the contestants in the house are trying to get into the top 5 to get into the finale. Everyone is playing their part and the audience is rooting for a few contestants in particular to get into top 5.

Popular actor Sivaji who had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 (finished in runner up position) and is currently hosting Bigg Boss Buzz as a guest on Ali's show 'Alitho Allari' has given his predictions on top contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10.

He said that Mukesh, Trigun, Naresh and Debjani will surely be in top 5. As for the 5th name he has not given any clear answer but mentioned a few possibilities like Ram Prasad, Aman and Vamshi. However he did not mention Varshini at all which means that he is not very hopeful of Varshini getting into top 5.

Audience is also not very happy with Varshini. They are doubting if she is in the house for glamour as she is doing very little in terms of physical activity. Many people are talking that she is getting more screen time as she is staying along side Mukesh.

In the house, the Dictators contest is happening. Trigun and Mukesh are playing as dictators. Naresh is getting points for entertaining. Debjani is making her presence known in the house whenever required. The chances of wild cards Neethu and RK going into top 5 are less, however Siva Kumar is playing his game smartly to make his presence known.