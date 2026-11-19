The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the death of Fiona, its much-loved hippopotamus, following a medical emergency caused by the accidental ingestion of a visitor's hat.

In a heartbreaking statement, the zoo confirmed that Fiona could not survive despite repeated attempts by its veterinary and animal-care teams to save her. The knitted hat had accidentally entered her habitat the previous week, after which she swallowed the foreign object.

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The incident initially prompted round-the-clock medical attention, with veterinarians making several attempts to help Fiona move the object through her digestive system. However, her condition eventually deteriorated into a medical emergency.

The zoo expressed deep sadness over the loss, acknowledging that the news would be devastating for the community and everyone who had followed Fiona's journey over the years.

Veterinarians Tried Everything To Save Fiona, But Treatment Failed

According to the zoo's latest statement, its veterinary specialists and keeper team made multiple attempts to help Fiona after she ingested the hat.

The medical team explored different ways to move the object out of her digestive system. Despite these efforts, the hat could not be successfully passed, and her condition became increasingly difficult to manage.

Veterinarians provided the necessary supportive care on the day of her death in a final attempt to save her life. Unfortunately, the treatment was unsuccessful, and Fiona did not recover.

The zoo acknowledged the dedication of its veterinary professionals and animal keepers, who worked tirelessly to help her through the medical crisis. Despite their efforts, the complications proved fatal.

Who Was Fiona? The Premature Hippo Who Won Millions Of Hearts

Fiona was one of the Cincinnati Zoo's most recognisable residents and became an international sensation shortly after her birth in January 2017.

Born six weeks prematurely, she weighed just 29 pounds (around 13.2 kg), considerably less than a typical newborn hippopotamus. Her survival was uncertain in the early days, and she required intensive attention from the zoo's animal-care specialists.

However, Fiona gradually grew stronger, and updates about her development attracted widespread attention on social media. Her journey from a fragile premature newborn to a thriving hippopotamus made her a favourite among animal lovers worldwide.

Over the years, she became much more than a zoo attraction, inspiring books, merchandise and several collaborations. Her story also helped raise awareness about hippopotamuses and the challenges involved in caring for vulnerable newborn animals.

Following her death, the Cincinnati Zoo has requested privacy for Fiona's keepers and everyone involved in her treatment. The team is grieving the loss and has asked the public to give them space as they come to terms with the heartbreaking news.