MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cadillac have retained Valtteri Bottas for the 2027 Formula One season, the US-backed team said on Wednesday in a statement that ended speculation about his seat going to American Colton Herta or France's Esteban Ocon.

The announcement confirms that the Finnish driver, a 10-times Grand Prix winner, will continue alongside Mexican Sergio Perez for Cadillac's second season in Formula One.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors and TWG Motorsports, made their debut this year and have been building their programme from bases in Indianapolis, Charlotte and Silverstone in Britain.

"To whom it may concern, I'm staying!" Bottas said in a team statement ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, referencing a colourful catchphrase he has used in the past to dismiss critics.

"We knew building a new Formula 1 team from the ground up wasn't going to be easy, but that's exactly what makes this challenge so special," added the experienced Bottas, who said he remained hungry for success.

Bottas's retention ends any immediate prospect of Cadillac promoting test driver Herta, who has been pursuing a route into Formula One by racing for Hitech in Formula Two.

The 26-year-old Californian is one of America's most successful IndyCar drivers and would have offered Cadillac a homegrown option for a U.S. team seeking to establish itself on the Formula One grid.

It also shuts the door on Ocon, whose future has been the subject of speculation since he announced in September he would leave Haas at the end of the season. He was later sidelined by the team for unspecified reasons.

Cadillac have instead opted for experience and stability as they continue developing the team following Formula One's sweeping technical and power-unit regulation changes.

"Valtteri's experience, perspective and commitment are important strengths for our team," Cadillac Formula One Team chief executive Dan Towriss said.

"Continuity gives us a strong platform as we continue developing the team and working toward our ambitions in Formula 1."

Cadillac said Bottas's technical feedback and leadership would continue to support development across its three sites.

The team added that reserve and test drivers for 2027 would be named later.

Bottas F1 Cadillac