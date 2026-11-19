MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC), chaired by Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah, will host the 6th Qatar Local Arabian Horse Show for Local Bred at the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation from November 20 to 22, with 167 horses set to compete over three days.

The event follows the conclusion of the 6th Qatar Arabian Breeders Cup, which witnessed keen competition and highlighted the dedication of Qatari owners to breeding high-quality Purebred Arabian show horses.

Speaking ahead of the event, Show Director Majid Nasser al-Kaabi said the first two days would feature qualifying classes, with the champions in the colt, filly, mare and stallion categories to be crowned on the final day.

“A large number of Qatari studs and farms are taking part in the show, including Mudhar Stud, Al Adeed Stud, Al Sraiya Stud, Al Buraq Stud, Al Dawasir Stud and Al Obayyah Stud, alongside several other owners,” al-Kaabi said.

He added:“The qualifying classes will feature yearling, two-year-old and three-year-old colts and fillies, mares aged 4-6 and 7-11 years and over, and stallions aged 4-6 and 7-11 years and over. The yearling colt and yearling filly classes have each been divided into two subclasses due to the high number of entries in their respective classes. The qualifiers will compete for the championship titles on the final day when fierce competition for gold medals is expected across all championship classes.”

The 5th Qatar Local Arabian Horse Show for Local Bred, held in October last year, saw six horses crowned champions across the championship classes. Salma Al Wajba, owned by SK Arabians, claimed gold in the Yearling Filly Championship while Barq Umm Aludham of Al Gewan Stud took top honours in the Yearling Colt Championship.

Sheikh Hamad bin Ali al-Thani celebrated a golden double as Farida Mudhar and Essam Mudhar won the Junior Filly and Junior Colt Championships respectively. Elham Al Jamal of Al Yusufiya Arabians secured the gold medal in the Mare Championship while Bahi Al Jaham of Al Jaham Stud claimed the Stallion Championship title.

QREC Arabian Horse Show Qatar Equestrian Federation