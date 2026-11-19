MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sixth leg of the 10th edition of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour began yesterday, with Amer Hamad al-Mansoori winning the Silver Tour and Noora Jassim al-Thani claiming the Amateur class. The tour, organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, runs through June 2027.

Al-Mansoori clocked 40.37 seconds on Gatsby to take the Silver Tour, ahead of Hamad Nasser al-Qadi, who finished in 41.02 seconds on Happy Tina, while Saad Ahmed al-Saad was third in 41.19 seconds on Fashion. Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi, a member of the tournament's organising committee, presented the awards to the top three finishers.

In the Amateur class, Noora claimed first place in 17.02 seconds aboard Jabana. Nasser Hamad al-Thani was second in 17.87 seconds on Equinox, while Al Reem Hamza al-Kuwari finished third in 18.07 seconds on Ardfrey. The awards were presented by Saeed al-Rashdi, deputy tournament director.

The competition continues today with the Future Riders round, set at 70cm and contested over two phases, followed by an Open round at 110cm. The day will conclude with the Gold round for individuals and teams at 140cm, featuring a points-accumulation format with a Joker obstacle.

Hathab Equestrian Tour Al Shaqab