MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sri Lanka 'A' and Bangladesh 'A' made winning starts to their Asia Cup Rising Stars campaigns with commanding victories over Afghanistan 'A' and Hong Kong respectively in Doha on Thursday.

At the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka 'A' produced a disciplined bowling display before cruising to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan 'A'.

After opting to bowl, Sri Lanka's attack bundled out Afghanistan for 139 in 35.3 overs, with Darwish Rasooli standing out with a determined 80 off 89 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.

Rasooli received little support from the other end as Sri Lanka's bowlers kept a firm grip on the innings. Left-arm spinner Chamika Heenatigala led the charge with an impressive three for 11, while Nipun Dhananjaya claimed two for 10.

The modest target posed few problems for Sri Lanka, who reached 144 for four in just 21.4 overs. Lasith Croospulle top-scored with 40 off 48 balls, while Nishan Madushka contributed 30. Captain Pavan Rathnayake remained unbeaten on 29, with Sineth Jayawardene adding 28.

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At the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Bangladesh 'A' chased down Hong Kong's target of 219 with nine overs to spare.

At the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Bangladesh 'A' enjoyed an equally comfortable outing, chasing down Hong Kong's 219 for eight with eight wickets and nine overs to spare.

Captain Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali were the architects of the victory, combining for an unbroken 113-run partnership. Saif led from the front with an unbeaten 86 off 116 deliveries, while Yasir struck a brisk 71 not out from just 51 balls to complete a dominant chase.

Bangladesh had lost opener Parvez Hossain Emon for 12 early in the innings, but Saif steadied the response alongside Shahadat Hossain Dipu. The pair added 84 for the second wicket before Dipu fell for a valuable 43.

Earlier, Hong Kong made a shaky start after being put in to bat, slipping to 52 for three before Anshy Rath and Aizaz Khan revived the innings with a 128-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Rath made 77, while Aizaz contributed 67, but their dismissals in quick succession halted Hong Kong's momentum. Iqbal Hossain Emon was Bangladesh's leading bowler with three for 33.

Brief Scores

Afghanistan 'A' 139 in 35.3 overs (Darwish Rasooli 80, Chamika Heenatigala 3/11, Nipun Dhananjaya 2/10, Wanuja Sahan 2/28, Janith Liyanage 2/28) lost to Sri Lanka 'A' 144/4 overs in 21.4 (Lasith Croospulle 40, Nishan Madushka 30, Pavan Rathnayake 29*, Sineth Jayawardene 28) by 6 wickets

Hong Kong 219/8 in 50 overs (Anshy Rath 77, Aizaz Khan 67, Iqbal Hossain Emon 3/33) lost to Bangladesh 'A' 220/2 in 41 overs (Saif Hassan 86*, Yasir Ali 71*, Shahadat Hossain 43) by 8 wickets.

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