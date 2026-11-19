MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Shamal fought back with a stoppage-time penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw against Al Ahli in a dramatic Qatar Stars League encounter at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.

Al Ahli looked set to claim all three points after Erik Exposito converted a penalty in the 74th minute, but Riyad Mahrez rescued a point for Al Shamal with another spot-kick deep into stoppage time.

The match took a dramatic turn when Al Shamal were reduced to 10 men in the 90+1 minute after Nassim Ben Aissa was sent off for a foul on Al Ahli's Ismail Mohamad. However, Al Shamal refused to give in and earned a late penalty in the 90+10 minute, which Mahrez converted to level the score.

Both penalties were awarded following VAR reviews. Al Ahli's spot-kick came after Ahmed Suhail brought down Erik Hernandez inside the box, while Al Shamal were awarded theirs when Ayoub Amraoui pulled down Baghdad Bounedjah during a corner.

Earlier, Mahrez came close to giving Al Shamal the lead in the 39th minute, but his superb curling effort struck the crossbar.

The draw took both teams to 13 points, with Al Shamal fifth and Al Ahli sixth in the standings.

Al Rayyan and Al Duhail lead the table on 21 points each, followed by defending champions Al Sadd on 18 and Al Arabi on 14.

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Lusail players train ahead of their match against Al Sadd.

Sadd seek response against Lusail

Meanwhile, Al Sadd will look to bounce back from their defeat to Al Rayyan when they take on Lusail SC at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday.

Coach Razvan Lucescu stressed the importance of securing all three points as his side look to return to winning ways and stay in contention for the league summit. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Romanian said preparations had gone well during the international break, with the players working hard and remaining focused on the upcoming fixtures.

However, the return of several players from international duty meant the coaching staff had to assess their physical and technical readiness ahead of the match.

Lusail, meanwhile, will be aiming to extend their winning run after victories over Al Sailiya and Qatar SC in the previous two rounds. Lusail are seventh with 12 points.

Coach Emanuel Mesquita said the results had lifted the team's confidence and morale, adding that preparations had been positive and the players were in good physical and technical condition.

While acknowledging the challenge posed by one of Qatar's most successful clubs, Mesquita said Lusail were determined to continue their positive run and collect another three points.

Remaining Fixtures

Today: Al Sadd vs Lusail, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, 4pm; Al Duhail vs Qatar SC, Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, 4pm; Al Gharafa vs Al Arabi, Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, 6:30pm

Tomorrow: Al Wakrah vs Al Sailiya, Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, 4pm; Al Shahania vs Al Rayyan, Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, 6:30pm

Al Shamal Al Ahli Qatar Stars League football