MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) said it backed Gianni Infantino's candidacy for another term as FIFA president. UAFA said in a statement its endorsement recognised Infantino's efforts and contributions to the development and growth of football during his tenure

The organisation said those efforts, along with the work of FIFA's leadership, had contributed to the continued development of football worldwide The election will take place in March 2027, with Infantino set to face challengers for the first time after being re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023

FIFA said yesterday that Infantino would face challengers Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, and Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association. Infantino has faced repeated calls to resign since the collapse of his FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought private investment in a new entity controlling commercial rights linked to major FIFA competitions, including the World Cup. He subsequently abandoned the project and apologised over the way it was handled at a closed FIFA Council meeting.

UAFA, founded in 1974, represents 22 national football associations across Africa and Asia, and its backing gives Infantino the endorsement of an established regional body. Infantino gave his best wishes to the candidates, saying in a statement that the election was a celebration of the sport's democratic values

"Let this be an electoral period of positive ideas – for the betterment of our global game – carried out with honour, respect and in the spirit of fair play which our game stands for," Infantino said

Infantino hands out trophies as Beiranvand wins AFC Player of the Year award

Meanwhile, Infantino handed out trophies at the Asian Football Confederation annual awards yesterday, including to Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as AFC Player of the Year, hours after he was confirmed as running for reelection.

The Swiss met a number of global football's powerbrokers at the awards in Thailand, including AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa. Beiranvand received his trophy from Infantino and Sheikh Salman. North Korea's Kim Kyong Yong won the women's award.

The 34-year-old Beiranvand is the first keeper to win the trophy since it was introduced in 1994 and the fifth Iranian named the continent's best player, following Khodadad Azizi, Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia and Ali Karimi.

He was recognised for his performances at club level with Tractor FC and for the national team. "Receiving this award is an incredibly historic, unforgettable and emotional moment in my life," said Beiranvand. "But above all I feel an immense sense of happiness and pride in representing my country. I do not see this award as an individual achievement. It is an honour that belongs to the people of Iran."

Beiranvand won the men's award ahead of Saudi Arabian duo Feras al-Brikan and Salem al-Dawsari and was recognised for his performances at the World Cup, where Iran narrowly missed out on a place in the knockout rounds.

Kim became the second player from North Korea to win the women's award after being recognised for her performances in Naegohyang FC's title-winning campaign in the Asian Women's Champions League. "Now that I have got this award, my dream has come true," she said.

Go Kuroda was named men's coach of the year after steering Japan's Machida Zelvia to the Asian Champions League Elite final, where they lost to the Matthias Jaissle-coached Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Iran's Marziyeh Jafari retained the women's coaching award for her work with Bam Khatoon in the Asian Women's Champions League.

South Korea's Lee Kang-in was the men's International Player of the Year after featuring for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League triumph this year, while Australia's Caitlin Foord won the women's award, having claimed the Champions Cup with Arsenal.

Union of Arab Football Associations Gianni Infantino football FIFA election